AG asks PSC to review utility

In the first three years of running White Hall's water and wastewater business Liberty Utilities raised rates about 50 percent, the state's attorney general said Thursday in a filing with the Arkansas Public Service Commission.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge asked the commission to review the actions of Liberty Utilities and the water and wastewater utility systems it operates in Jefferson County, including Pine Bluff.

The state's Public Service Commission does not regulate utilities that have revenue of less than $1 million a year, so Liberty Utilities' rates and services are regulated by the White Hall City Council, the company said in a statement.

But the attorney general argued that the White Hall portion of Liberty's business is actually part of the Pine Bluff utility.

"Liberty portrays itself to the Arkansas Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency as a single [water and wastewater] system, while touting the idea of separate systems at the PSC," Rutledge said in her filing.

Liberty operates all of its utilities, including the utilities in White Hall, in strict compliance with city, state and federal regulations, said the statement from the utility provided by Little Rock attorney Larry Chisenhall.

"We do not object to oversight by Public Service Commissions," the statement said. " In fact, we welcome it."

Liberty Utilities has 20 days to respond formally to the attorney general's claims.

In 2013, a White Hall resolution approved the sale of its water and wastewater systems to Liberty and an accompanying water rate increase of 15 percent, the attorney general said in her filing with the commission.

In 2015, water rates were increased by an additional 12.5 percent, Rutledge said. The next year, water rates were increased by an additional 11 percent along with a minimum increase of $3.92 to the base rate.

Liberty is currently seeking another rate increase from White Hall Water customers, and the city of White Hall is disputing the necessity of the increase. The dispute is currently in arbitration.

That equals an increase of more than $25 if the customer's monthly bill was $50 before 2013.

Since it acquired the White Hall systems, Liberty has been in violation of several Arkansas statutes pertaining to public utilities, the attorney general said.

Among those violations, Rutledge said, is the requirement to file an annual report, the requirement to obtain a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the operation of White Hall's systems and the requirement to seek permission from the commission to acquire a public utility.

The commission's general staff has not reviewed Rutledge's filing yet, said Donna Gray, executive director of the general staff.

