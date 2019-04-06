At the Post

DAY 41 of 57

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 6,750

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,765,609

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $506,990

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,258,619

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:25 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:45 a.m.; Aqueduct, noon; Keeneland, 12:05 p.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 3:10 p.m.; Evangeline, 5:50 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 7:15 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

David Cohen won two races to improve his season totals to 50 victories in 209 starts and tie Ricardo Santana Jr. for the season lead in the jockey standings. Santana has 50 victories in 232 starts. Cohen won the first race with Yes I See ($6.00, $3.80 and $3.40), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.86. He won the sixth race with Where's the Widget ($5.60, $3.60 and $2.40), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:46.21.

