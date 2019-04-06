At the Post

DAY 41 of 57
FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 6,750
FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,765,609
FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $506,990
FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,258,619
TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:25 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:45 a.m.; Aqueduct, noon; Keeneland, 12:05 p.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 3:10 p.m.; Evangeline, 5:50 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 7:15 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY'S STARS
David Cohen won two races to improve his season totals to 50 victories in 209 starts and tie Ricardo Santana Jr. for the season lead in the jockey standings. Santana has 50 victories in 232 starts. Cohen won the first race with Yes I See ($6.00, $3.80 and $3.40), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.86. He won the sixth race with Where's the Widget ($5.60, $3.60 and $2.40), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:46.21.
