Athletic Texas WR commits to Hogs

After recently receiving an offer from the University of Arkansas, Texas receiver Mason Mangum committed to the Hogs during visit to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Mangum, 5-11, 171 pounds, of Austin, (Texas) Westlake chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Illinois, Boston College, Tulane, Furman, Columbia and Louisiana. The Razorback receivers coach Justin Stepp offered him on March 28.

He recorded 55 catches for 1,146 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior while also returning 12 kickoffs for 243 yards and a touchdown and 5 punts for 89 yards.

Mangum, who has a best of 23-7 in the long jump, recorded an electronic 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a 34.9-inch vertical, 4.37 seconds in the shuttle and threw the power ball 39 feet at the Houston Opening regional in March.

His father played football at Wisconsin and mother played volleyball at Baylor.