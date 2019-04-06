Brown savors final game at 'home'

One month removed from winning a state title, Amber Brown is still basking in the glory.

"I still can't believe it, although we worked hard for it," said Brown, who helped Little Rock Christian to a 29-2 record and to a Class 5A state championship last month. "It was just amazing. I loved my teammates and the coaching staff. I'm just enjoying it, soaking it all in."

Brown returned to the court Friday afternoon to help the Arkansas All-Stars claim a 61-47 victory over the Tennessee All-Stars in the Mike Conley Rising Stars Game at P.A.R.K. on Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock. The game was part of opening day at the 15th annual Real Deal in the Rock.

Brown, a 6-0 senior who averaged 16.5 points and 8.2 rebounds a game for the Lady Warriors, scored 18 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in a game in which both teams played with a limited roster. The Arkansas team played with seven players; Tennessee brought only five.

"It meant a lot to play in it," said Myia Yelder, an unsigned senior from Conway who added 17 points and eight rebounds. "It was fun playing with some of the girls I've played against the last few years. We were able to develop some chemistry in a short amount of time."

The lack of All-Stars came into play in the second half.

Destiney Amaefula -- a forward from Colliervillle, Tenn., who led the Tennessee All-Stars with 15 points and 10 rebounds -- suffered a cramp in the left calf muscle with 4:03 remaining. While she recovered on the bench, the two teams played a game of four-on-four until the 2:45 mark when Amaefula re-entered the game.

Arkansas led 37-29 at the half and never trailed in the second half.

For Brown, it was her last game in Little Rock.

"It meant a lot to me because even though I'm from Louisiana," said Brown, who has signed with the University of Pittsburgh, "Little Rock just feels like home."

