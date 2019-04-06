Cabot man, 27, gets 15 years in '17 killing

The last of four men arrested in the ambush-murder of a 29-year-old Jacksonville man accepted a 15-year, no parole prison sentence on Thursday.

James Edward Ward was found dead, killed by a gunshot to the face, in September 2017 at the Fairfax Crossing apartments, formerly Chapel Ridge apartments, on McCain Park Place in North Little Rock.

Terry Lee Miller Jr., 27, of Cabot was the first to be arrested. He was taken into custody three days after Ward's body was found and has been jailed ever since.

On Thursday he became the last of the four defendants to plead out, admitting to aggravated robbery and theft before Circuit Judge Chris Piazza in exchange for the 15-year sentence recommended by deputy prosecutor Ashley Clancy.

Miller was identified by two people who were with Ward when he was killed -- Trevor Lyons and Desaray Clarke -- both of whom were robbed alongside Ward during the encounter.

They told Pulaski County sheriff's deputies that one of the men who accosted Ward had a six-pointed star tattoo on his right cheek. Deputies alerted area law enforcement, and Jacksonville police recognized Miller from that description and directed sheriff's investigators to him.

Lyons told investigators that Ward had been called to the apartments where they were confronted by gunmen when they arrived. One of the men pistol whipped Ward and pulled him out of the car at the direction of a second armed man, who took Ward's drugs, money, shoes and cellphone, then shot him before fleeing.

Case records don't say why Ward was targeted, but other court records show he had been involved with illegal drugs before.

One of Ward's last cellphone calls was traced to Miller's cousin, Jacob Rowe, who told deputies that Miller had been using his phone for the two days before the shooting, according to a report.

Clarke said that someone had been giving Ward directions over the phone to get to the apartments.

Ward said, "OK, I see you now," and hung up the phone, Clarke told deputies. She said she saw a man standing nearby outside disconnect a call on his phone at that same moment.

When Miller was arrested, he first denied knowing anything about the slaying until deputies told him they had a witness who described him exactly.

Miller declined to answer questions and asked for his lawyer, but as he was being led away, he told investigator Jeff Allison that he was afraid to talk and started to cry.

"Man, I don't know what to do. I want to talk, but they will kill me," he said, court filings show. "Man, I didn't kill him. I took the car, but I don't know where it ended up."

Court records show Miller was known to law enforcement through a criminal history that spans the past decade. After an arrest at age 18, he's been either on probation or parole since his 19th birthday in September 2009. He has nine felony convictions, representing six criminal cases, most of them in Pulaski County, but also White and Lonoke counties.

Those convictions, including five for theft and three for residential burglary, prohibit Miller from qualifying for parole, so he'll have to serve his entire prison sentence.

Last September, Miller's co-defendants -- Jackie Andrew Jackson III of Jacksonville and Joshua Edward Cangiano of Harrison, both 29 -- were sentenced to 14 years and 13 years, respectively. Jackson pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and theft, while Cangiano pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery.

The man identified by authorities as the killer, Jeffery Lamont King of Jacksonville, was the first to plead guilty, accepting a 27-year no-parole prison sentence in August for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated robbery. King, 28, won't be released until October 2044, when he will be 54.

King was on parole when he killed Ward, court files show. His first prison term was 18 years in 2008 for two residential burglaries and first-degree battery.

The battery conviction was for his role in shooting a Jacksonville man, Corey Briscoe, at a Bellevue Circle residence in July 2008 when King was 18. His co-defendant in the battery case, Mishun Lawayne Jordan of Sherwood, who was 20, also was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Metro on 04/06/2019