Clinton touts libraries as unifiers at LR speech for renaming

Former President Bill Clinton shook the hand of a friend Friday night in Little Rock.

A crowd flooded the Ron Robinson Theater on Friday to honor the former Central Arkansas Library System director for whom the Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History and Art was renamed.

"It's an odd feeling to have a library named after me," Roberts said. "First, you know you're elderly or they wouldn't do that. I certainly make that category."

Clinton, Roberts' longtime friend and former boss, delivered the inaugural Maurice Smith Lecture, the library system's new series named for one of Clinton's supporters and mentors.

As Nate Coulter, current director of the library system, read out Roberts' long list of accomplishments and accolades, Clinton kicked Roberts' shoe and grinned at him.

Roberts, who served on Clinton's gubernatorial staff for more than 10 years, spearheaded dozens of projects for the system, including the restoration of the building that now bears his name, Coulter said.

The building -- known as the Arkansas Studies Institute until the system's board of trustees renamed it -- was a particularly difficult one to revitalize, and Roberts said he holds great pride for the structure now, even though memories of bringing it back to life "haunt" him.

Roberts, who said he was the first in his family to graduate from college, said Arkansas libraries held great meaning to him.

"I had spent my entire life ... trying to catch up to where I should be," Roberts said. "For me to have a building that's dedicated to learning and reading -- it's a real honor. And I assure you, I will use it."

Clinton called Roberts both his "resident redneck" and the "academic guru of the Arkansas library."

Clinton's lecture, at one moment humorous and the next grave, ranged from the intricacies of the human genome to the modern relevance of the Epic of Gilgamesh, with one common theme: Unity in a time where division reigns.

"I grew up in 1950s Arkansas; I know the wolf is always at the door," Clinton said. "The question is: Will you let him in?"

For several minutes, Clinton reviewed his time as governor in Arkansas and then as president of the United States. The rises and falls, he said, grow smaller in retrospect. Instead, Clinton said the important thing is to keep learning, "focus on what you still can do, not what you can't."

"There are no permanent victories in politics ... or life," Clinton said. "There are no permanent defeats in politics or life. There is only where you stand in the great flow of the history of your family, your community, your state and the world. What do you believe -- and have you the courage to live by it?"

Clinton said the nature of modern communication -- where information is acquired and consumed in seconds, not hours -- has dwindled the American attention span and galvanized divisions between "us and them."

Repeatedly, Clinton said libraries were bastions of a different kind of knowledge, "step-back places" where people can try to understand, not just glean.

"I am thrilled every time I come home with the Central Arkansas Library System," he said. "If you can live a fair amount of your life near a library and use it, you can share the journeys of other people in other places. You can watch them see the same world that you do in a different way. ...

"So, get a book tonight," Clinton said. "Read something. See if the writer knows something you don't."

Metro on 04/06/2019