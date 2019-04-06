Democrats courting black voters

NEW YORK -- Democratic presidential candidates on Friday touted their plans for changing the criminal-justice system, the study of reparations and other racial equality issues, highlighting the critical role black voters will play in choosing the party's 2020 nominee.

Speaking at the National Action Network's conference in New York, California Sen. Kamala Harris pledged to double the size of the Justice Department's civil-rights division and to sign legislation creating a commission to study reparations to black people hurt by slavery. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also said he would sign that reparations bill, even as he emphasized the importance of a broader anti-poverty policy.

"We know that they are using the Department of Justice in a way that is about politics and not about pursuit of equality," Harris, one of two black leading candidates for the party's nomination, told the audience. Earlier Friday, she told a radio interviewer she would be open to choosing a woman as her running mate if she wins the nomination to take on President Donald Trump.

Sanders, who fell short in his 2016 presidential bid but is a front-runner in 2020, elated the crowd by jabbing at Trump as "a racist, sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe and a religious bigot."

He had previously questioned the lack of specifics in the reparations debate, calling for a detailed focus on economic recovery for low-income black communities. But Sanders said Friday that he would "of course" sign a study bill on the issue, aligning himself with six other Democratic candidates who spoke at the group's annual conference this week.

One of those candidates, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, used her speech to escalate her call for Democrats to end the 60-vote requirement for many major bills to clear the Senate if her party wins the White House and Republicans try to block their agenda.

Warren outlined the history of the Senate filibuster's use "as a tool to block progress on racial justice," adding that Democrats should "be bold and clear" if they take back the presidency.

Invoking Republican obstruction of former President Barack Obama's agenda, Warren said if Republicans place "small-minded partisanship ahead of solving the massive problems facing this country, then we should get rid of the filibuster."

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker roused the crowd by making the case for his plan to give every American child a savings account, with extra contributions for those from low-income families, as a means to close the nation's racial wealth gap.

Separately, former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday made light of his recent controversy about crossing physical boundaries with women, and he signaled in a speech to union activists that he's ready to run for president as a moderate Democrat in a party that has been drifting left.

Biden, 76, opened his speech to a conference of electrical workers joking that he had "permission" to hug the union leader who introduced him. He later repeated the quip about a boy he invited up on stage. The remarks won cheers from the audience but angered some of the activist women Biden has concerned with his famously touchy-feely style.

During his speech at the International Brotherhood of Election Workers conference and afterward to reporters, Biden defended his focus on the "personal connection" in politics.

"I'm sorry I didn't understand more. I'm not sorry for any of my intentions," he told reporters. "I'm not sorry for anything I've ever done -- I've never been disrespectful, intentionally, to a man or a woman."

Biden all but declared he intended to join the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, telling reporters he's "putting everything together, man." He noted his lawyers had warned him to speak carefully about his intentions but said he expected to "be standing before you all relatively soon."

He also made clear he would position himself outside the progressive wing of the party and seek support from traditional Democrats and the working-class voters who backed Trump in 2016.

Information for this article was contributed by Thomas Beaumont, Nicholas Riccardi, Errin Haines Whack and Alexandra Jaffe of The Associated Press.

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders makes his case Friday at the National Action Network conference in New York.

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren makes his case Friday at the National Action Network conference in New York.

