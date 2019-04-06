Economy has spring bounce back

Visitors to the Pittsburgh veterans job fair meet with recruiters at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh in this file photo. The U.S. economy added 196,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday.

The U.S. job market returned to normal in March with robust hiring and wage growth across many industries, easing fears about the economy's health after hiring cratered in February.

The economy added 196,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department reported Friday, in line with expectations, and a rebound from what now seems an anomalous 33,000 jobs added in February.

The unemployment rate stayed at 3.8 percent, and economists cited strong hiring to predict that the United States faces almost no risk of an imminent recession.

"This report was welcome evidence that the economy is not falling off a cliff, there's not a recession coming. This is the kind of report that we needed after such an eye-popping number in February," said Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley. "I would call this a normalization, after very volatile numbers in the first part of the year."

February's job slowdown may have been driven by a pair of temporary factors: employers' hesitation to bring on new employees in the deep of winter and an economic hangover from the lengthy government shutdown that shook the confidence of business owners and investors.

Most economists predict the economy will slow this year to a good but not great pace as the effects of the tax cuts and additional government spending fade. They expect the pace of hiring to moderate as companies see less need to expand.

Job gains were strong in health care, restaurants and professional services such as computer services. But blue-collar hiring decelerated in recent weeks with manufacturing shedding 6,000 jobs, partly driven by the closure of a large General Motors auto factory in Ohio.

The pace of construction jobs also slowed after months of robust gains. Experts are watching to see if this is a temporary easing or the beginning of a deeper slowdown in certain parts of the economy.

The level of temporary workers, while still high, has stalled this year, another sign the economy might be cooling as widely expected, noted said Erica Groshen, a visiting scholar at Cornell University and former head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the nonpartisan agency that tabulates the jobs data.

"The labor market is very strong ... the only slightly yellow warning sign is temporary help," she said. "It's a leading indicator that can be a harbinger that companies are slowing down hiring or taking a pause."

Businesses typically hire temporary workers when they want to expand their workforce quickly, but those workers are also often the first to go when firms try to cut costs.

President Donald Trump said "we're doing very well" Friday before boarding a plane to head to the U.S.-Mexico border. He blamed any economic weakness on the Federal Reserve, arguing the economy would be performing like a "rocketship" if the central bank would drop rates.

Fed officials as recently as December had suggested they could raise rates twice this year. But in March, after financial markets turned volatile and inflation showed signs of slipping, the Fed said it would likely keep rates unchanged this year. By holding rates steady, most mortgages and car loans are not likely to get more expensive.

The jobs data "are not strong enough to dislodge the Fed from its current policy path," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, a consulting firm.

Trump is in the process of nominating two close allies of his -- businessman Herman Cain and conservative commentator Stephen Moore.

The United States has had more job openings than unemployed workers since last summer, spurring companies to raise wages and offer signing bonuses and more training programs in an effort to recruit and train employees.

Wages grew 3.2 percent in the past year, the Labor Department said, slightly below the February rate, which was the best in a decade and well above the 1.5 percent rate of inflation.

Lower-income workers have seen the biggest pay increases in recent months as employers report they are struggling to find enough people to fill roles, and many states have enacted minimum wage increases.

Information for this article was contributed by Heather Long of The Washington Post, by Peter Eavis of The New York Times, by Katia Dmitrieva of Bloomberg News and by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.

Business on 04/06/2019