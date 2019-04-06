Man, 20, is jailed in assault of girl, 14

BENTONVILLE -- A Bella Vista man told police he met a 14-year-old Oklahoma girl on a dating app, and they later agreed to meet, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Cameron Nathaniel Robinson, 20, was being held Friday in the Benton County jail with a $10,000 bond set. He was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape and sexual indecency with a child.

Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against Robinson.

Robinson was arrested after Bella Vista police found him with the missing Westville, Okla., girl. Westville is in Adair County, about 15 miles south of Siloam Springs.

The teen, who has autism, was last seen Tuesday riding bikes with a friend, according to Westville police.

The girl was released to her parents, and Robinson was arrested.

Robinson told police he met the girl on the dating application Jaumo. Robinson said the two began to text each other, according to the affidavit.

Robinson said he drove to Westville to meet her. He picked her up about a mile from her home. They returned to his home, and she stayed the night with him. He admitted to police he had sex with her, according to the affidavit.

Robinson told police he didn't know the girl was 14, but he also didn't think she was 18 when she got in his car, according to the affidavit. Robinson said he thought the girl could be 18 because people who create profiles on the dating app had to be 18.

Robinson became emotional during the interview, asking an officer for a hug, according to the affidavit. An officer gave Robinson a hug.

The girl told police that she was sexually assaulted and that she told Robinson more than once that she was 14, according to the affidavit.

State Desk on 04/06/2019