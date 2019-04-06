Notre Dame overcomes UConn

Connecticut freshman Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) shoots over Notre Dame’s Jessica Shepard during Friday night’s semifinal game of the NCAA Women’s Tournament. Williams scored 19 points, but the Fighting Irish eliminated the Huskies and will play for a second consecutive national championship Sunday night.

TAMPA, Fla. -- This time, Notre Dame needed Arike Ogunbowale a lot earlier.

A year after Ogunbowale hit two buzzer beaters in the Final Four, the Irish star rushed to the rescue early in the fourth quarter.

Ogunbowale scored 14 of her 23 points in the final period, leading a rally from a nine-point deficit with eight minutes left to help the defending champion Irish beat Connecticut 81-76 on Friday night for a return trip to the title game.

"I don't think it was any mystery you know who was going to be taking the majority of their shots in the fourth quarter," UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said. "It's the way they've always played since Arike's been there. She still has to make those shots and she did. She's an almost impossible matchup 1-on-1."

The Irish will face Baylor for the crown Sunday night, trying to become the fourth different school to win consecutive championships -- UConn, Tennessee and Southern California have done it.

Baylor beat Oregon 72-67 in the first semifinal, setting up a rematch of the 2012 national championship game the Bears won 80-61.

This game between the Huskies and the Irish was a rematch of last season's Final Four classic that Notre Dame won on a last-second shot by Ogunbowale. This one -- the latest chapter in the greatest rivalry in women's basketball over the past decade -- provided a fitting encore.

Irish Coach Muffet McGraw celebrated by dancing a little jig at midcourt after this comeback victory.

Notre Dame (35-3) trailed 64-55 with 7:52 left before scoring 13 of the next 16 points to take a 68-66 lead on Ogunbowale's short jumper with 3:56 left. The teams then traded the lead five times over the next few minutes with Jessica Shepard hitting a jumper from the foul line with 1:27 left to put the Irish ahead 75-74.

After Crystal Dangerfield missed a drive down the lane, Ogunbowale hit two free throws to give the Irish a three-point advantage with 58.3 seconds left. On UConn's next possession, Brianna Turner came flying out of nowhere to block Napheesa Collier's layup attempt and then Ogunbowale hit two more free throws to make it a five-point game.

"My only mindset was that UConn's season was going to end tonight no matter what it took," Turner said. "If I was going to get a rebound, scoring, boxing out, playing hard D, we were going to get the win."

Katie Lou Samuelson scored 20 points -- all in the second half -- for the Huskies (35-3).

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) was the Huskies' second-leading scorer, finishing with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Her jumper in the lane just before halftime gave UConn a 30-29 advantage.

Samuelson scored 15 points in the third quarter. Her three foul shots with a second left gave UConn a 54-52 lead.

The Huskies' lead kept growing before the Irish rallied in front of a sellout crowd of 20,062 at Amalie Arena. Ogunbowale had 14 points in the fourth quarter.

These two teams have had a habit of playing on the game's biggest stage. UConn and Notre Dame have now played seven times in the national semifinals or title game since 2011 -- the Irish hold a 4-3 advantage.

UConn had never lost three consecutive years in the Final Four until Friday.

"Obviously you know we're incredibly disappointed that we didn't win the game, but we played a great team and they played really, really well when they had to," Auriemma said. "We still had a chance. We just weren't good enough tonight to do it. They were better than us tonight."

