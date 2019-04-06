Arrests

Fayetteville

• Mary Kirk, 40, of 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. She was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Frederick Eggestein, 49, of 289 E. 12th St. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Lincoln

• Brittany Swain, 24, of 517 E. School St. in Lincoln was arrested Friday in connection with forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Rogers

• Fernado Junior Barrera, 21, of 1307 E. Glendale Lane in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a firearm by certain persons. Barrera was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Gregory Stephen Howard, 40, of 1105 N. Sixth St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance. Howard was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Maria Teresa Rocio, 30, of 403 E. Four Place in Grove, Okla., was arrested Friday in connection with forgery and financial identity fraud. Rocio was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Modesto Castellanos, 42, of 2916 Buckeye Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. He was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Odayne Foote, 32, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. He was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Alejandro Reyes, 26, of 5401 W. County Line Road in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with terroristic threatening; aggravated assault; possession of firearm by certain persons; criminal mischief; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

• Edward Carney, 27, of 22405 Kenny Bailer Road in Lincoln was arrested Friday in connection with theft by receiving. he was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

NW News on 04/06/2019