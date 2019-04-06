Request to toss opioid suit denied

A Pulaski County judge on Friday declined to dismiss Arkansas' suit claiming that drug companies misled doctors, patients and the state Medicaid program about the risks and benefits of opioid pain medications.

In his ruling, Circuit Judge Morgan Welch rejected arguments by Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson that the lawsuit by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge should be dismissed because the labeling and approved uses of such drugs fall under the purview of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Rutledge, he said in the ruling, doesn't contend that the companies failed to follow FDA labeling requirements, but rather that the companies fraudulently marketed the drugs in spite of the information in the labels.

Welch also refused to dismiss Rutledge's claims that the companies' promotion of the drugs created a public nuisance, violated the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and Medicaid False Claims Act, resulted in the "unjust enrichment" of the companies, and amounted to a civil conspiracy.

He did agree to strike references in the lawsuit to a 2016 settlement that ended an investigation by the New York attorney general of Endo's marketing practices.

Endo said in a court filing that it did not admit fault in the settlement and that Arkansas law prohibits it from being used to establish liability.

Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, is facing lawsuits in several other states and last month agreed to pay $270 million to avoid a state court trial in Oklahoma.

"Judge Welch's ruling is a major victory for the people of Arkansas and a step in the right direction in holding these companies accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic," Rutledge said in a statement. "I am optimistic that we will see justice sooner rather than later to give relief to many families in Arkansas who have lost loved ones to this deadly epidemic."

The lawsuit says the companies made false claims about the benefits of opioids and downplayed the risks of abuse and addiction, leading to soaring rates of prescriptions and overdoses.

It seeks civil penalties, monetary damages and orders restricting the companies' marketing. A trial date has not been set.

In a similar case, filed last year in Crittenden County Circuit Court, every Arkansas county and several cities are suing more than 50 drug companies, including Purdue, Endo and Johnson & Johnson.

The Arkansas Association of Counties also filed a federal lawsuit against opioid drug manufacturers in December 2017 that has been merged with several other lawsuits and is now assigned to a federal court in Ohio.

