Scooter-rental bill sails through House

The Arkansas House on Friday passed legislation that was described as a “basic statewide framework” for the operation of electric scooter-share companies in the state.

Electric scooter shares have popped up in Little Rock and Russellville. Riders access the scooters through apps on their cell phones, and use them to zip around downtown Little Rock and at the Arkansas Tech University campus.

House Bill 1982, by Rep. Grant Hodges, R-Rogers, would set a 15 mph speed limit on the scooters and require that riders be at least 16. The bill also would require that companies that offer scooters for hire have insurance with liability coverage of at least $5 million.

The bill passed the House 72-7.

— John Moritz