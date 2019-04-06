Star City man charged in fatal shooting

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter has filed charges against a Star City man accused of fatally shooting a Jefferson County man in January.

Cameron Jones, 37, is accused of killing John Honeycutt, 55, during a dispute Jan. 6 at Honeycutt's home. Jones is charged with first-degree murder, theft of property, possession of a firearm by certain persons and abuse of a corpse.

Jones is being held by the Arkansas Department of Correction on a detainer from the Jefferson County sheriff's office. Bail was set at $250,000.

According to the prosecutor's office, Jones directed investigators Jan. 17 to a field off Arkansas 54 in Cleveland County, where they found Honeycutt's body wrapped in a plastic shower curtain.

Honeycutt died from a gunshot wound in the chest, according to an autopsy by the state medical examiner's office.

Investigators received information Jan. 11 that Honeycutt was missing, a probable-cause affidavit stated. The next day, Lt. John Bean and investigator Johnathan Powell were told by a witness that Honeycutt and Powell had gotten into an argument at Honeycutt's home while the witness was outside and that one shot had been fired. The witness told police that Jones said he had fired a shot into the floor to scare Honeycutt, the affidavit said.

Another witness told investigators that Jones had asked him to help move Honeycutt's body, but the witness refused.

During an interview with investigators, Jones said he fired a shot to scare Honeycutt, who had a heart attack and died, documents said.

During a subsequent interview, after being told Honeycutt had died from a gunshot wound, Jones admitted again to firing one shot but said he "did not point the gun at anything," the affidavit said.

