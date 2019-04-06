Tatis Jr. receives ovation, then pounds Cards

ST. LOUIS -- San Diego rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. knew all about the passionate St. Louis fan base -- he was given a heads-up by his father, Fernando Sr., who played three seasons for the Cardinals.

Even with that scouting report, the 20-year-old Tatis couldn't believe his ears on Friday when he received a loud ovation from the crowd in his first at-bat, as a visitor.

"I got goosebumps and everything," Tatis said. "It was very special."

Tatis went on to have a special day. Tatis and pinch-hitter Hunter Renfroe homered as the Padres overcame another home run by Paul Goldschmidt to beat St. Louis 5-3 Friday in the Cardinals' home opener.

Tatis Jr. was born in St. Louis and watched intently as highlights of his father's exploits were played on the scoreboard prior to the Cardinals 128th home opener. Tatis Sr. hit 60 home runs as a member of the Cardinals, including two grand slams in the same inning in a 12-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 23, 1999.

Tatis hit a two-run drive in the seventh off Alex Reyes (0-1). His second home run of the year helped the Padres score three times in the inning for a 5-2 lead.

Padres starter Nick Margevicius allowed one hit over five innings, striking out one and walking one.

Goldschmidt drew a standing ovation in his first at-bat at Busch Stadium since being traded to St. Louis. He hit his fifth home run in seven games this season, connecting in the eighth inning off Trey Wingenter.

St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty tossed five shutout innings. He gave up six hits, but stranded eight runners. The Padres had a runner reach third base in four of the first five innings. Reliever Robert Stock (1-0) picked up the victory despite giving up the tying run on an RBI single by Marcell Ozuna in the sixth. Kirby Yates closed for his fourth save.

Paul DeJong also homered for St. Louis. The Cardinals have lost their road opener and home opener each of the past two seasons.

BREWERS 13, CUBS 10 Ryan Braun and Eric Thames each hit a three-run home run and host Milwaukee connected five times in all, out-slugging the Cubs and sending Chicago to its sixth consecutive loss.

PIRATES 2, REDS 0 Joe Musgrove allowed three hits in seven innings to outduel Sonny Gray as host Pittsburgh handed Cincinnati its third consecutive shutout.

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 0 Kevin Gausman allowed two hits in seven innings, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Tyler Flowers homered and host Atlanta beat Miami.

DODGERS 10, ROCKIES 6 Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger and Russell Martin homered as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers kept up their longball barrage, beating Colorado in the Rockies' home opener. After hitting a franchise-record 235 home runs last year, the NL champion Dodgers have connected a whopping 21 times in only eight games this season. They've homered in every game so far. Bellinger hit his sixth of the year, breaking the game open with a three-run drive in the fifth. Muncy finished a double shy of a cycle, walking in the ninth. Trevor Story homered twice for the Rockies. Kenta Maeda (2-0) threw five innings and cruised through a scuffling Colorado lineup. He allowed four hits and his only run on Nolan Arenado's sacrifice fly. A slow-working Tyler Anderson (0-2) couldn't find his groove in allowing six runs over four innings.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 10, MARINERS 8 Yoan Moncada hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning and the Chicago White Sox won a wild home opener, beating visiting Seattle. A day after their home opener was postponed because of inclement weather, the White Sox ended Seattle's four-game winning streak. The Mariners had been off to a franchise-best 7-1 start. Chicago took advantage of three errors by shortstop Tim Beckham in the first inning for an early lead, then rallied when the Seattle bullpen couldn't find the strike zone.

ASTROS 3, ATHLETICS 2 Carlos Correa homered and Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman added two hits each to help host Houston defeat Oakland.

INDIANS 3, BLUE JAYS 2 Carlos Santana homered with one out in the ninth inning, leading Cleveland over visiting Toronto in a game that featured 24 combined strikeouts.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 10, TWINS 4 Rhys Hoskins had three hits and drove in four runs, including Bryce Harper from first base on a single, and host Philadelphia beat Minnesota despite Jorge Polanco hitting for the cycle.

DIAMONDBACKS 15, RED SOX 8 Ketel Marte homered from both sides of the plate, including a grand slam, and host Arizona kept Boston in a season-opening funk.

RAYS 5, GIANTS 2 Yandy Diaz and Kevin Kiermaier hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning and Tampa Bay spoiled host San Francisco's home opener with a victory for the best start in Rays' franchise history. The Rays (6-2) got four consecutive two-out hits in the first against Dereck Rodriguez (1-1). Given a 4-0 cushion, Tyler Glasnow (2-0) pitched 6 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits and striking out 6. Rays reliever Adam Kolarek hit Brandon Crawford to load the bases with none out in the eighth. Diego Castillo came in one out later and got Giants newcomer Kevin Pillar to ground into a double play. Jose Alvarado finished for his third save.

Sports on 04/06/2019