Threat of wind damage, large hail, some tornadoes increases in Arkansas for weekend, forecasters say

This National Weather Service graphic shows a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather for much of the southern half of Arkansas on Saturday.

Forecasters’ confidence in the threat of wind damage, large hail and some tornadoes in Arkansas has increased for Saturday, the National Weather Service in North Little Rock said.

The southern quarter of the state is at an enhanced risk of severe weather on Saturday, with areas to the north at a slight to marginal risk, a briefing by the weather service states. According to forecasters, chances for severe weather will begin this afternoon and continue through the night.

Anticipated rainfall totals of up to 4 inches through Tuesday are shown in this National Weather Service graphic.

On Sunday, nearly all of Arkansas is under a slight risk for severe weather, with large hail and wind damage again being the primary threats, the briefing states. Forecasters said some areas may experience heavy rain and a risk of flash flooding as well.

The weather service said chances for thunderstorms will remain good through Monday.

Check back for updates as the system moves into Arkansas.