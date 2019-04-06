Travs go deep 4 times in win

Four home runs lifted the Arkansas Travelers to a 9-4 victory over the Tulsa Drillers before an announced crowd of 8,117 at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Dom Thompson-Williams led the Travelers by going 2 for 4 with 5 RBI. Nick Zammarelli went 2 for 5 with a solo home run, and Chris Mariscal went 3 for 5 with 3 RBI, including a two-run home run in the seventh inning.

The Travelers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Mariscal singled in Zammarelli. In the third inning, Thompson-Williams hit a two-run home run off of Parker Curry over the left-field wall to make it 3-0.

In the fifth inning, after Evan White had an infield single and Kyle Lewis walked, Thompson-Williams took a 3-1 pitch from Curry over the the left-field wall to put the Travelers up 7-0. Zammarelli hit the next pitch from Curry over the right-field wall to make it 8-0.

In the seventh inning, Logan Taylor walked and Mariscal took Andre Scrubb's 3-2 pitch down the left-field line to make it 9-0.

The Drillers scored four runs in the ninth off of reliever Wyatt Mills before Matt Walker got Omar Estevez to fly out to end the game.

