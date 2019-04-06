U.K. taking part in EU elections

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday that her nation likely will hold elections next month for a European Union legislature that she is desperate to quit.

Election officials are hunting for spots to reserve as polling stations. Soon the campaign posters will go up. Britain's political parties will have to take a quick break from their disagreements over how to leave the EU to organize candidates and platforms.

And some of the most ardent advocates of Britain's departure from the European Union are lining up to run.

"It is in the interests of neither the United Kingdom as a departing member state, nor the European Union as a whole, that the United Kingdom holds elections to the European Parliament," May wrote Friday in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, announcing her grudging decision to prepare for the elections anyway.

EU treaties require that Britain fulfill all its membership duties so long as it is part of the bloc. And the other countries fear that any law passed by the new European Parliament could be challenged if Britain were not represented in it. Some British politicians further rationalize that as long as they're in the EU, they want a say.

May, who has been unable to get support at home for the withdrawal plan she negotiated with the EU, is at the same time begging fellow EU leaders to once again hit the pause button on Britain's departure, to avoid the chaos of a no-deal exit. Britain was supposed to leave the EU on March 29. After EU leaders granted May a short reprieve, the cliff's edge moved to April 12.

Now she has proposed a delay until June 30. That's two days before the new European Parliament convenes, so, if she gets her wish, it would render the election a meaningless exercise. She said that if Britain manages to ratify a divorce deal before late May, she would seek to depart from the bloc more quickly and skip the vote.

But few people on either side of the English Channel expect British lawmakers to be able to get their act together so quickly. May's talks with opposition Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn appeared to be making little progress Friday.

European leaders will gather Wednesday in Brussels to decide what to do about Britain. Any move must be taken with unanimity, and there have been splits about how strict to be.

France, in particular, has been eager to usher the country out as quickly as possible, whether or not London has approved a divorce deal.

But many European policymakers think the downsides of a chaotic no-deal exit outweigh the drawbacks of letting Britain stick around. Tusk has proposed a year-long "flextension" that could end early if British leaders settle on a divorce approach in the meantime, according to diplomats familiar with the discussions.

"If a long extension leaves us stuck in the EU we should be as difficult as possible," British lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg tweeted Friday. "We could veto any increase in the budget, obstruct the putative EU army and block [French President Emmanuel] Macron's integrationist schemes."

British European Parliament member Nigel Farage was one of the main forces behind the withdrawal campaign and has fought for decades to get Britain out of Europe. But on Friday he said he's definitely running again to represent Britain in Europe.

"Am I happy about it? No, I'm not, actually, I've got many other things in my life I'd like to do. I thought we'd won the Brexit battle," he told Sky News. "But I'm not going to, after 25 years of endeavor, watch British politicians roll us over. Nope. This is the fight back. And they're going to be very surprised by what they get."

Across Europe, many of the most prominent anti-EU leaders have served in the European Parliament, including Italy's Matteo Salvini and France's Marine Le Pen. While in office, they have been able to conspire together to undermine the institution in which they serve.

Farage, who ran and failed seven times for Britain's national parliament, has held a seat in the European Parliament since 1999. He stunned the British establishment in 2014 when the party he led at the time, the anti-EU U.K. Independence Party, won more seats than any other British party.

The Labor Party said Friday that it opened nominations for candidates who wanted to contest the election. The Independent Group of lawmakers recently applied to form a political party so they can field candidates who want to stay in the EU. The U.K. Independence Party tweeted that it was "ready to field a full list of candidates in every region throughout the United Kingdom and #MakeBrexitHappen."

Information for this article was contributed by Quentin Aries of The Washington Post.

