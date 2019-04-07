3 people slain in W. Memphis

Three people died in two separate shootings early Saturday in West Memphis. Police have named two suspects.

Authorities said the killings called for a greater police presence in the city to help prevent further violence.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting at 1808 E. Broadway Ave., and another victim died after he was transported to Regional One Health Medical Center, according to a statement by West Memphis police. A third victim was transported to the hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Authorities have obtained warrants for the arrest of Raheem Stackhouse and Reginald Smith, both 23, in connection with the double homicide, according to a separate police statement.

According to the department, officers arrived at 605 Oxford St. shortly after the first shooting to find a woman who had been fatally shot. The statements did not name any suspects in the shooting.

Investigations into both cases are ongoing, authorities said. According to the department, residents should expect to see a "larger than usual police presence in the city for the next few days."

Metro on 04/07/2019