Arkansas sets bar high for schools in play for Snow

Arkansas got the first official visit of highly recruited safety Darius Snow and the Razorbacks set the bar high for other schools.

Snow has plans to officially visit Michigan State next weekend, TCU on Sept. 20 and Notre Dame on Oct. 11 while still deciding on a fifth visit. His trip to Fayetteville evaluated Arkansas.

“It raised them,” said Snow, who's being recruited by cornerbacks coach Mark Smith. “I’m still neutral in terms like of a decision, but it definitely just boosted it. It set the bar high for the next officials.”

Snow, 6-2, 215 of Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas, has offers from schools such as Arkansas, Clemson, Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, Michigan State and others.

He enjoyed the family environment at Arkansas.

“It was fun,” Snow said. “We got to do a lot of things, go to a lot of places. I got to see a lot of cool people. It’s a family environment. I enjoyed myself - me and my family.”

Snow liked the vibe of Fayetteville.

“Everybody told me like everybody in town loved Arkansas and that’s what I saw when I got here,” Snow said. “It’s a great family type of town. Everybody knows each other it seems like.”

He recorded 108 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hurries, 3 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles as a junior. As a sophomore, he had 126 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, an interception, 3 pass deflections and a recovered fumble.

The Friday night dinner at the Catfish Hole was a hit with Snow.

“I'd never had fried catfish before,” Snow said. “That was something. No, I enjoyed myself. I had a few other dudes on the OV, too, and I knew a few of them, so it was fun.”

Snow liked the safety play he saw during Saturday’s Red-White game.

“Their safeties are really proactive,” Snow said. “They do a lot of things. That’s what I do at my school. It’s definitely something I like to see.”

He was hosted freshman defensive back Greg Brooks and junior running back Rakeem Boyd. His father, Eric, played point guard for Michigan State before going on to play in the NBA from 1995-2008.

Snow said his father has talked about the recruiting process.

“He said just enjoy yourself and have fun and be smart and do what’s best for you,” Snow said.

Arkansas’ aggressive recruiting helped the Razorbacks get an official visit.

“They text me everyday, if not every other day,” Snow said. “So I mean, that’s one thing. It’s a few other schools that do it, but that means a lot when I see people do it, so that’s why I wanted to make sure I got here at some point.”