AT THE POST

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 16,000

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,560,447

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $871,195

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,689,252

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:25 a.m.; Keeneland, 12:05 p.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Gulfstream Park, 12:15 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

Richard Eramia and Tyler Baze won two races. Eramia won the second race with Flamin Icon ($4.80, $3.20 and $2.80), covering 5½ furlongs in 1:08.11. He won the sixth race with Awe Emma ($4.20, $3.00 and $2.60), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:46.49. On the season, he has 19 victories in 178 starts. Baze won the fifth race with Maggie Pie ($17.20, $7.60 and $5.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.53. He won the seventh race with Headland ($5.20, $3.00 and $2.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.99. On the season, he has won five races in 32 starts.

Among trainers, Steve Asmussen won the fifth and sixth races to increase his lead in the standings to 40 victories in 204 starts.

PREPPING FOR FESTIVAL

Several projected starters for Racing Festival of the South events recorded their final workouts over a fast track Saturday morning at Oaklawn, including 2018 Breeders' Cup Sprint runner-up and Grade I winner Whitmore for co-owner/trainer Ron Moquett of Hot Springs.

Whitmore, under regular workout partner Greta Kuntzweiler, posted a half-mile time of 48 seconds just after the track opened in advance of Saturday's $500,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap for older horses..

Moquett said Luis Saez is scheduled to ride Whitmore in the 6-furlong Count Fleet after Ricardo Santana Jr., who has ridden the gelding in his past nine starts, decided to stick with Mitole for the Count Fleet. .

Count Fleet nominee Captain Scotty worked a half-mile in 50 seconds after the renovation break for trainer Peter Miller. Captain Scotty was a March 24 allowance winner..

Also working after the renovation break was Six Shooter, who is pointing toward Saturday's $1 million Arkansas Derby. Six Shooter recorded a 5-furlong workout (1:00.40) under David Cohen, who will ride the gelding for the first time in the Arkansas Derby.

Motion Emotion, the leading local candidate for Friday's $500,000 Fantasy Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, went a half-mile in 50 seconds after the break for trainer Tom Van Berg. Motion Emotion is a two-time winner at the meet and finished second in the $200,000, Grade III Honeybee Stakes on March 9.

Rated R Superstar, who is pointing toward the $750,000, Grade II Oaklawn Handicap for older horses Saturday, worked five furlongs in 1:03.40 after the break for co-owner/trainer Cipriano Contreras.

-- Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 04/07/2019