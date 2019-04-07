Brunch celebrates success

The Success Stories brunch on March 26 at the Embassy Suites in Rogers featured women business leaders sharing their career highlights. Brie Madden, founder of Girls with Grit; Sandy Edwards, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art deputy director; and Celia Swanson, Leading with Grace author, consultant and first female executive vice president at Walmart Stores Inc., spoke about their versions of success at the benefit for Dress for Success.

The nonprofit organization outfits unemployed or underemployed women when they attain job interviews. The women work with an image consultant at the Dress for Success boutique, then are outfitted with a suit and accessories from the boutique's stock of donated, gently used women's business and business-casual attire, shoes, belts, purses and jewelry. Women also are able to select a few outfits to get them through the first couple of weeks once they secure the job. Clients are referred to the nonprofit by groups such as Good Will Career Services, area women's shelters and Northwest Arkansas Community College Career Services -- or may apply on their own.

At a Glance Success Stories Who: Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas What: The brunch featured women leaders sharing their career successes. When: March 26 Where: Embassy Suites in Rogers Next: The Little Black Dress Dinner Party, Oct. 3 Information: (479) 877-6910 or dfsnwa.org Youth of the Year Who: Boys and Girls Club of Benton County What: The group celebrated the Youth of the Year and other outstanding club members. When: March 28 Where: John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers Next: Sip & Savor, Aug. 22 Information: (479) 273-7187 or bgcentoncounty.org

Along with professional clothing, the group provides career services such as resume assistance, mock interviews and career coaching. Virginia Germann, executive director, told guests that in the past five years the Northwest Arkansas group has served 1,372 women -- touching more than 8,000 lives when factoring in their children and families.

Those supporting success included Tiffany Frasier, Matt Millbrodt, Nancy Martin, Ashley Robertson, Ida Fineberg, Lee Ann Mills, Viviana Pagan, Shawnda Schnurbusch, Melody Martens, Becky Paneitz, Kelly Kemp-McLintock, Beth Stephens, Vanessa Mays, Melissa Fandrich, Beth O'Malley, Kim Malec and Jacobi Crisler.

Boys & Girls Club of Benton County celebrated the Youth of the Year and other outstanding club members March 28 at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. Top honors went to Shakira H. of Bentonville. The annual awards go to "someone who has shown outstanding membership qualities and acted as a role model for other members through club leadership."

Ethan Campbell, Imana Junior and Melany Chavez were also finalists for the award. Other candidates were Elijah Campbell, Ian Campbell, Omar Contreras, Jason Garcia, Samantha McCoin and Jeremy Ventura.

Those lauding outstanding youth included Nancy and Drew Collum, Ted Fox, Mark Malo, Tregg Brown, Brent McDaniel, Jarrod Bassman, Stephen Beringer and Marjorie and Todd Hanus. Melody Richard and Silvia Azrai Kawas served as the evening's masters of ceremonies.

