The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 220 W. 6th St., business, Danny Brickey, 9:30 p.m. March 27, 2019, cash totaling $342, property valued at $101.

72202

• 1310 S. Louisiana St., residence, Ron Fells, 4:20 p.m. March 9, 2019, property valued at $190.

72204

• 3700 Old Shackleford Rd., business, John Teague, 6:29 a.m. March 25, 2019, property valued at $210.

• 3700 Old Shackleford Rd., residence, Andrew Crownover, 6:29 a.m. March 25, 2019, property valued at $210.

• 1701 S. Cedar St., residence, Lv Chalk, midnight March 26, 2019, property valued at $101.

• 9600 W. 36th St., residence, Kennebrah Broadway, 3:44 a.m. March 29, 2019, property valued at $1,201.

• 3804 W. 14th St., residence, Fatinah Epps, 10:15 a.m. March 29, 2019, property valued at $1,001.

• 6201 Col Glenn Rd., residence, Marclino Montalvo, 10:30 a.m. March 29, 2019, property valued at $8,700.

• 1413 S. Cedar St., residence, Deborah Flenory, 11:25 a.m. March 29, 2019, property valued at $1,701.

• 5408 W. 11th St., residence, Bonetta Stroud, 4:42 p.m. March 29, 2019, property valued at $300.

• 3422 W. 10th St., residence, Sedrick Baker, 5 p.m. March 30, 2019, property value unknown.

72205

• 1310 Aldersgate Rd., residence, Aj Gilbert, 9:20 p.m. March 26, 2019, property valued at $1,550.

72206

• 3001 Marshall St., residence, Lloyd Smith, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 23, 2019, cash totaling $1,600, property valued at $328.

• 2600 Howard St., residence, Arkansas State Fairgrounds, 9 p.m. March 23, 2019, property valued at $9,000.

• 1621 S. State St., residence, Darlene King, noon March 24, 2019, property value unknown.

• 3209 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., residence, Edith Harris, 9:41 p.m. March 26, 2019, property value unknown.

• 2600 Howard St., business, Pete Fuhrmann, 10:30 p.m. March 27, 2019, property valued at $3,001.

72207

• 2102 N. Mckinley St., business, X Mart, 5:09 a.m. March 30, 2019, property valued at $1,201.

72209

• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Mary Blunt, 12:37 a.m. March 24, 2019, property value unknown.

• 10500 Stagecoach Rd., business, James Troy, 11:45 p.m. March 24, 2019, cash totaling $1,300, property value unknown.

• 7507 Twin Oaks Rd., residence, Daisy Blunt, 5:06 p.m. March 25, 2019, property valued at $1,100.

• 4725 Hoffman Rd., residence, Nicole James, 3 p.m. March 26, 2019, property valued at $601.

72103

• 10226 Mabelvale, residence, Antonio Acosta, 5 a.m. March 25, 2019, property valued at $132.

72212

• 3608 Doral Dr., residence, Brandon Jones, 12:35 p.m. March 26, 2019, property value unknown.

72223

• 15108 Kanis Rd., business, Parkview Christian Church, 8:30 p.m. March 25, 2019, property valued at $451.

72227

• 2000 Reservoir Rd., business, Paula Carrion, 5 p.m. March 27, 2019, property valued at $1,480.

North Little Rock

72113

• 7351 River Pointe Dr. Apt. 24, residence, Carlos Jones, 12:40 a.m. April 1, 2019, property value unknown.

72117

• 4706 E. Broadway St. Apt. B, residence, Ray Stonebraker Jr., 7:30 p.m. March 31, 2019, property valued at $100.

72118

• 3614 N. Gum St., residence, Adrian Woods, 8 a.m. March 31, 2019, cash totaling $1,500, property valued at $1,160.

