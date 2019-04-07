Courtesy photo Rogers Noon Kiwanis have announced the induction of two new members. Deirdre Slavik is behavioral science department chairman and child advocacy studies coordinator for Northwest Arkansas Community College. Bryce Storey is project manager for Burris Architecture.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. April 8 in the Student Center next to Northwest Assembly Church on Unity Boulevard in Bentonville. The Bag Ladies, Gaylene Buchhorn and Avanell Savage, will speak about "Beautiful Pieces." Bill Martin will share the history of McDonald County, Mo., and Cynthia Watts will bring "Blooming Sounds" in music. The luncheon is $11.

Stonecroft Ministries sponsors CWC and is an interdenominational organization.

Information: (479) 855-2104 or (479) 936-0567 or email jnmcnabb@cox.net.

Cancer Support

This supportive and educational group is for adult patients, caregivers, families and friends coping with leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, MDS or other blood cancers. The group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

Information: (479) 361-5847.

Mount Comfort

The Mount Comfort Cemetery Association will meet at 7 p.m. April 8 at the Mount Comfort Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 3816 W. Mount Comfort Road in Fayetteville.

All association members, those who own burial rights in the cemetery or are descendants of someone in the cemetery, are welcome to attend the meeting.

Annual reports will be given, projects discussed and board members elected. Living legacies are encouraged.

Tax deductible donations for maintenance can be mailed to Mount Comfort Cemetery Association, 3878 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville 72704. Please make checks payable to the Mount Comfort Cemetery Association.

Information: (479) 755-3874 or email mt.comfort.cemetery.assoc.ar@gmail.com.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. April 8 in Room 1001 on the lower level of Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The program will be a "Panel of Experts Question and Answer Session," with Justin Sell, owner of Bella Vista Computer Services, and Woody Ogden, BVCC club member.

Club meetings are free and open to the public. Different handouts giving general information and computer tips are available at each monthly meeting.

Benefits of club membership include free classes on computer topics selected by the club, free remote online support at other times, and free help for any computerized device at twice-monthly open house help clinic sessions. Advance sign-up is required to attend classes.

Currently scheduled classes include:

• "Computer Security for Regular People: Part 1"-- presented by Justin Sell, 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 16.

• "Basic Computer Knowledge" -- presented by Joel Ewing, 10 a.m. to noon April 23.

Help clinic sessions are a free service for club members. They are held from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday and the third Wednesday of each month in BVCC's Training Center.

BVCC also has a genealogy special interest group that will meet at 10 a.m. April 20.

Information: bvcompclub.org.

Legion 341

Bella Vista's American Legion general membership meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. April 8 at the Post Hall, 1889 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. This is the second most important meeting of the year, when members nominate new officers for the coming year. Officer elections will be held during the May meeting with installation of the officers in June.

Information: (479) 268-5090 or americanlegionpost341.org.

Christian Women

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. April 9 at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Blvd.

The public is invited. The featured speaker is Avanell Savage, owner of Avie's Place Creations. The guest speaker is Gaylene Buchhorn. Her presentation is titled "Beautiful Pieces."

This brunch is held the second Tuesday of each month, and an all-American breakfast is served for $10. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Information: (479) 876-5422 or email dilong45@cox.net.

Garden Club

The Garden Club of Rogers will meet at 10:30 a.m. April 9 at First Presbyterian Church at the corner of New Hope Road and 26th Street.

The program will be "All About Forestry." The speaker will be George Stowe-Rains, county ranger with the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

Stowe-Rains has been with the state for 25 years, working at Devil's Den State Park and Hobbs State Park before taking the position of Benton County ranger.

The group will also celebrate Arbor Day. There will be a horticulture report and drawing for plant of the month. Bring pass-along magazines, but no pass along plants. Those with something to donate are advised it will be sold at the annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon May 4.

Lunch will be catered; reservations are required.

Information: (479) 644-9673.

Teachers

The Rogers Retired Teachers Association will meet April 11 at the Golden Corral, 2605 Pleasant Crossing Drive in Rogers. The program will feature Keith Foster, the Rogers Police Department public information and community relations officer, who will speak about safety.

Information: (479) 659-2604.

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547, National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, will meet at 10 a.m. April 12 in the Community Room at First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. 71 south in Pineville, Mo., just past the Jane Walmart.

The speaker will be Bella Vista Mayor Peter A. Christie.

All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Information: (479) 876-5392 or (479) 855-1676.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, will meet at 11:30 a.m. April 13 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Information: (479) 521-3194 or (479) 231-1681.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding at the regular meeting at 10 a.m. April 13 at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in Springdale. A traditional birthday party will include cake and ice cream, weaving-related party games and a presentation on the history of the guild by historian Michael Skopp. Longime members, past presidents and special guests will be recognized. Visitors are always welcome.

Information: nwahandweaversguild.com.

B.A.C.A.

The Northwest Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse will meet at 1:30 p.m. April 14 in the conference center of the Bass Pro Shop (formerly Cabela's), 2300 Promenade Blvd. in Rogers.

All chapter meetings are open to the general public, and anyone interested is invited. All members and supporters must clear an N.C.I.C. background check.

Information: (479) 301-1153 or bacaworld.org.

Orchids

Orchid Society of the Ozarks normally meets at 1:30 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month at Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. However, the April meeting will be April 14, a week earlier than usual, to avoid the Easter holiday and the Tulsa show, which is Easter weekend. The May meeting will return to the third Sunday, May 19.

The objective of the society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture. Frequent presentations by renowned growers offer education, and quality plants are for sale. Monthly judging displays often include 30 to 40 blooming plants, while monthly raffles offer affordable orchids and supplies for new and experienced growers.

Information: (479) 310-9444 or oso-web.org.

Cancer

Viviendo con Cancer, a supportive and educational group, is for adult Hispanic patients, caregivers, families and friends coping with any type of cancer. All group communication will be in Spanish. This group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 15 at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

Information: (479) 361-5847.

Altrusa

Altrusa of Springdale will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 16. The organization is having its 10th annual fundraiser for Springdale Meals on Wheels at 2 p.m. April 13 at the Elks Club at 4444 Crossover Road in Fayetteville.

Local models will be showing clothing for the Fashion Show and Tea. This event is for all ages, with chances for door prizes and plant sales. Tickets are $25. The Elks Club is a co-sponsor of this event.

The organization is looking for new members who enjoy community volunteering. The club has been in Springdale for 25 years.

Information: altrusaspringdalear@gmail.com.

Union

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will hold their bi-monthly meeting at 1 p.m. April 13 in Little Rock at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a fraternal organization dedicated to honoring those men who fought for the United States during the Civil War.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Iota Alpha

The Iota Alpha Chapter, Beta Sigma Phi, will meet at 10 a.m. April 19 at the home of Judy Freytag. The service project for April will be a donation to the Bella Vista Public Library. The social for April will be the Founders Day celebration on April 26.

Information: Email lsreeves1961@cox.net.

Navy Reserve

The United States Navy Reserve's Fayetteville reunion will be at 2 p.m. April 27 at the Elks Lodge, 4444 Crossover Road in Fayetteville.

Information: (479) 466-2296.

Toastmasters

Fayetteville Toastmasters club offers the skills and confidence needed to effectively express oneself in any situation. Whether you are a professional, student, stay-at-home parent or retiree, Toastmasters is the most efficient, enjoyable and affordable way of gaining great communication and leadership skills. The impromptu section of the meetings will help with delivery of a short "elevator speech" when queried about your company, job or personal interests.

The Fayetteville Toastmasters meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. each Monday at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, 211 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

Information: fayetteville.toastmastersclubs.org.

Son's Chapel

The Son's Chapel Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday at Son's Chapel, 5480 E. Mission Blvd. in Fayetteville, to create handmade treasures to sell in support of the historic chapel. New or experienced quilters and embroiderers are welcome.

Information: (479) 422-6030.

