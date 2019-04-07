Filing: 2 years needed to find migrant kids

FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, U.S. Border Patrol agents load a migrant from Guatemala into a van after he was caught trying to enter the United States illegally in Hidalgo, Texas. The Trump administration wants up to two years to find potentially thousands of children who were separated from their parents at the border before a judge halted the practice last year. The Justice Department said in a court filing late Friday, April 5, 2019 in San Diego that it will take at least a year to review the cases of 47,000 unaccompanied children taken in custody between July 1, 2017 and June 25, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN DIEGO -- President Donald Trump's administration wants up to two years to find potentially thousands of children who were separated from their families at the border before a judge halted the practice last year, a task that it says is more laborious than previous efforts because the children are no longer in government custody.

The Justice Department said in a court filing late Friday that it will take at least a year to review about 47,000 cases of children taken into government custody between July 1, 2017, and June 25, 2018 -- the day before U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw halted the general practice of splitting families. The administration would begin by sifting through names for traits most likely to signal separation -- for example, children under 5.

The administration would provide information on separated families on a rolling basis to the American Civil Liberties Union, which sued to reunite families and criticized the proposed timeline on Saturday.

"We strongly oppose a plan that could take up to two years to locate these families," said Lee Gelernt, the ACLU's lead attorney. "The government needs to make this a priority."

Sabraw ordered last year that more than 2,700 children in government care on June 26 be reunited with their families, which has largely been accomplished. Then, in January, the U.S. Health and Human Services Department's internal watchdog reported that thousands more children may have been separated since the summer of 2017. The department's inspector general said the precise number was unknown.

The judge ruled last month that he could hold the government accountable for families that were separated before his June order, and he asked the government to submit a proposal for the next steps. A hearing is scheduled for April 16.

Sheer volume makes the job different from identifying children who were in custody at the time of the judge's June order, Jonathan White, a commander of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, said in an affidavit.

White, whose work has drawn praise from the judge, would lead the effort to identify additional families, on behalf of the Health and Human Services Department, with counterparts at Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Dr. Barry Graubard, a statistics expert at the National Cancer Institute, developed a system to flag for early attention those most likely to have been separated.

The vast majority of separated children are released to relatives, but many of those relatives are not parents. Of the children released in fiscal 2017, 49 percent went to parents; 41 percent to close relatives such as an aunt, uncle, grandparent or adult sibling; and 10 percent to distant relatives, family friends and others.

The government's proposed model to flag still-separated children puts a higher priority on those who were not released to parents. Other signs of likely separation include children under 5; younger children traveling without a sibling; and those who were detained in the Border Patrol's El Paso, Texas, sector, where the administration ran a trial program that involved separating nearly 300 family members from July to November 2017.

Saturday marked the anniversary of the administration's "zero tolerance" policy to criminally prosecute every adult who enters the country illegally from Mexico.

The administration retreated in June amid an international uproar by generally exempting adults who come with their children. The policy now applies only to single adults.

VISA INCREASE

Separately, the Department of Homeland Security plans to nearly double the number of temporary guest worker visas available this summer.

The Homeland Security Department and the Labor Department plan to grant an additional 30,000 H-2B visas this summer on top of the 33,000 H-2B visas they had previously planned to give out, The Washington Post reported, citing the agencies' confirmation.

The H-2B visa is for foreign workers to come to the United States and work for several months at a company such as a landscaper, amusement park or hotel. About 80 percent of these visas went to people from Mexico and Central America last year, government data show.

Trump says there is a national emergency at the southern border because too many people are trying to come to the United States. On Friday, he implored migrants to turn around and go home.

"We can't take you anymore," Trump said Friday while standing at the border in California. "Our country is full."

But his administration is giving a different message to some short-term workers. With the additional visas, the Trump administration is on track to grant 96,000 H-2B visas this fiscal year, the most since 2007, when George W. Bush was president.

"It's ironic that Trump is demagoguing and railing against a so-called dangerous and scary flood of migrants and caravans from Mexico and Central America, and even threatening to shut down the border, while at the same time using his legal authority to grow a guest worker program by nearly 50 percent," said Daniel Costa, director of immigration law and policy research at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute.

A major theme of Trump's presidential campaign was that foreign workers were stealing U.S. jobs, but lately he has said it might be necessary to bring in more guest workers because the economy is doing so well that companies can't find enough people to fill jobs.

The unemployment rate, at 3.8 percent, is near a 50-year low.

There is bipartisan support in Congress pushing the administration to make this move. A group of senators, including Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., sent a letter to the Trump administration urging it to let in more H-2B workers.

The Homeland Security Department made the decision to increase the visas offered at the end of March and is expected to publish details in the Federal Register soon.

The H-2B program is supposed to grant 66,000 visas a year with about half for the winter months and half for the summer, but Congress gave the Trump administration the authority issue another 69,000 this fiscal year. The Homeland Security Department ultimately decided to issue the extra 30,000 to people who have held H-2B visas before.

There is such a flood of applications for these visas that they are all typically gone within minutes of the application process opening up. Trump's own hotels have used H-2B workers. Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida applied for 78 of the visas last year.

Advocates for U.S. workers say Trump is undermining domestic workers by granting so many H-2B visas.

The Center for Immigration Studies, which urges less immigration, said Trump "betrays American workers" with the H-2B visa increase.

The Economic Policy Institute put out research last week showing that H-2B visa workers are typically paid less than American workers who do the same jobs.

For example, landscaping workers who have the visa are paid an average of $12.94 an hour, more than a dollar less than the $14.28 average wage paid to U.S. workers, according to an analysis of data from the Labor Department and H-2B visa applications.

Information for this article was contributed by Elliot Spagat of The Associated Press and by Heather Long of The Washington Post.

A Section on 04/07/2019