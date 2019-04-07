"Into The Woods" -- Stephen Sondheim's epic musical fairy tale, 7:30 p.m. April 7-8, 11, 14-15, the Historic Owen Theatre in Branson. $11.95-$16.95. 417-336-4255. (Photo by Matthew Noll Photography)

April 7 (Sunday)

Introduction to Basket Weaving -- With Jeannie L. Hornsby, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

"The Graduate" -- Directed by Micki Voelkel, 2 p.m. April 7, 7:30 p.m. April 10-13, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966.

__

April 8 (Monday)

"On Paper: Collaborations in Print and Pulp from Wildwood Press" -- Featuring work by Linda Schwarz, Christine Corday, David Shapiro, Valerie Hammond, Michele Oka Doner, Juan Sanchez and Xiaoze Xie, noon-2 p.m. Monday-Friday through May 4, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 571-2766.

Book Talk -- "Sea Prayer" by Khaled Hosseini, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 9 (Tuesday)

Books and Brews -- "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled Hosseini, 6 p.m., Henry Board Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. (Note change of location.) Free. faylib.org.

Space Science Series -- "Apollo Moon Landing 50th Anniversary" with Caitlin Ahrens, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Series continues April 9. faylib.org.

History Happy Hour -- A collaboration with the Fayetteville Ale Trail, 6-8 p.m., Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville. $5. 444-0066.

__

April 10 (Wednesday)

UA Visiting Writer in Fiction -- With author Howard Norman, three-time winner of the National Endowment for the Arts fellowship, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 11 (Thursday)

Crimes and Clues Book Club -- "Force of Nature" by Jane Harper, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop In And Draw -- With a live model and studio space free for artists, 1-3 p.m. every Thursday, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 784-2787.

Artists' Reception -- For artists Tania Knudsen, Judi O. Harrison, Marcia Davis and Cindi Zimmerman, 4-6 p.m., Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA, 402 SW A St. Art on show for three months. Email bank art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Art on the Bricks -- Including artwork by Carol Hart, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Artwork on show through May. Free. 631-8988.

Try FPL -- Spray Dyed Book Bags, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

"The Tin Woman" -- A new heart doesn't make life perfect for its recipient and the donor's family still grieves in this drama directed by Mike Thomas, 7 p.m. April 11-13, 2 p.m. April 14, Fayetteville High School Performing Arts Center. $10. 445-1335.

__

April 12 (Friday)

Ozark Mountain UFO Conference -- With keynote speakers Lee Speigel & L.A. Marzulli, April 12-14, Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. $20-$150. ozarkufoconference.com.

__

April 13 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday -- With local gardener and bee enthusiast Steve Brizzi on "Propagating Peaceful, Prolific Pollinators," 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Instruments of Faith" -- The Life and Work of Ed Stilley, featuring more than 20 handmade Stilley instruments on loan from private collectors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through 2019, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

"Early Medicine of Northwest Arkansas" -- A look at the medical field from the late 1800s to the early 1900s, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through July 1, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Handweavers Guild -- 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Spring Blooming Trees, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Super Saturday -- Arts Live Theatre presents "Junie B. Jones," 10:30 a.m., Fayetetville Public Library. Free. faylib.org, artslivetheatre.com.

RAM Saturday -- Plastic Egg Flower Pot, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Gallery Conversation -- "Letters to Calder" with Catherine Wallack, architectural records archivist at the University of Arkansas, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

DIY Afternoon -- Mason Jar Terrariums, 1-2:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free for ages 13 and older. Register at 783-0229 or email lharms@fortsmithlibrary.org by April 11.

The Better World Mural -- A partnership among Terra Studios, Compassion Fayetteville, local businesses and community members and 19 local artists to portray the 17 sustainable development goals plus one of compassion, 2 p.m. unveiling, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. 643-3185.

