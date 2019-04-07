Gobble, gobble!

Spring turkey season, one of the top three hunting events in Arkansas, begins Monday.

Behind opening day of modern gun deer season and duck season, opening day of spring turkey season is one of the most widely anticipated events for an enthusiastic segment of Arkansas's hunting population.

Turkey numbers in Arkansas have steadily waned over the past 15 years, as has the state's reputation as a turkey hunting destination. Nevertheless, Arkansas turkey hunters are very enthusiastic because few things are as exciting as hearing a male turkey gobble in response to a hunter's call while strutting and displaying its tail feathers among the pastel canvas of an April morning.

No other type of hunting is as challenging, and few exploits are as rewarding as bagging an Arkansas gobbler.

Wild turkey is also delicious to eat. Its lean, rich flavor is far different from that of farm-raised turkey, and it can be prepared in many tasty dishes. Unlike duck, which hunters may eat in almost limitless quantity thanks to generous limits, wild turkey is a rare treat. Hunters may kill a maximum of two adult gobblers per season, but very few hunters kill even one.

Because turkey hunting in Arkansas has a reputation of being more challenging and more difficult than in other states where birds are more plentiful, killing an Arkansas turkey is considered a major accomplishment.

Wild Turkeys at a Glance

There are four major turkey subspecies in the United States. The Eastern subspecies inhabits Arkansas. The heaviest of the wild turkeys, it grows to about 30 pounds and is known for the long, thick "paintbrush" beards that protrude from the chests of mature gobblers. The tips of its tail feathers are chestnut colored. Hunters consider the Eastern to be the wariest and hardest of the wild turkeys to hunt.

Turkey Hunting 101

Wild turkeys inhabit a wide range of habitat in Arkansas, from the hardwood forests of the Ozark and Ouachita mountains to the pine forests of south Arkansas. They also thrive in the Mississippi River Delta where suitable habitat exists, but frequent flooding in that region drastically limits their reproductive success.

April is the peak of breeding season for wild turkeys in Arkansas. This is when male turkeys are most vocal and most receptive to calling.

Gobblers roost near hens in trees at night, often near water. They fly down from the roost shortly after sunrise and search for hens to breed.

"Flydown" is considered the best time to hunt because gobblers are most vocal and most aggressive. However, this is also when a hen is most likely to distract a gobbler from a hunter's calls.

To improve their odds of success, turkey hunters often try to determine where a gobbler roosts and then identify a spot where it will most likely fly down in the morning. If a hunter does not spook a bird away from a roost, it will likely roost in the same area continuously.

A male turkey often gobbles from the roost at dawn and continues until it leaves the roost. If no hens are near, it will usually gobble at a hunter's call.

A gobbler might bellow continuously as it approaches. There is no need to continue calling to a committed gobbler. Its acute sense of hearing enables it to pinpoint the location of the call, and it will be anxious to find a "hen" gone silent.

A gobbler might also approach silently and home in on a hunter's calls. Stop calling as soon as you see the gobbler. It is searching for the "hen," and this kind of bird will likely strut and display to goad the "hen" into showing itself.

A third possibility is that a bird won't gobble from the roost or when it flies down. Having heard your calls, it might pitch down and come in without a sound. This is the hardest bird to kill because it will likely spook from a hunter's movement.

No matter the scenario, it is vitally important for a hunter to be still and concealed, either in a blind or with camouflage. A gobbler has keen eyesight and notices unnatural or abrupt movements.

A hunter's effective range depends on how their shotguns pattern preferred loads. Some hunters can reliably kill birds at ranges beyond 50 yards. The thrill of turkey hunting for me is get a bird within 10-15 yards.

Legal Birds

Adult hunters may only kill adult gobblers. Check the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Turkey Hunting Guidebook for a proper description. You may kill a limit of two birds per season, but you may only kill one bird per day.

Equipment

You don't need much to hunt turkeys successfully.

A pair of camouflage pants or overalls, a long-sleeve camo shirt, camo cap, thin camo gloves and a facemask will blend you into the surroundings.

For armament, I use a 12-gauge semiautomatic shotgun and a 3-inch shell loaded with 2 ounces of Nos. 5-6-7 HeviShot, but a good turkey load of No. 6 lead is time tested. If possible, pattern your shotgun/load combination to determine its point of impact and effective range.

A mouth call, or diaphragm, enables you too mimic almost any turkey hen vocalization without the movement that comes with hand operated calls, like box calls and pot calls. A mouth call is easy to moderate pitch and volume.

You also need a resident or non-resident hunting license.

Congratulations!

When you kill a turkey, you must check it within 24 hours with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The quickest and easiest way is to use the AGFC application on your mobile phone. You can also check game on the Game and Fish Commission website at agfc.com, or by calling (877) 731-5627.

If you do not check game immediately, you must affix a transportation tag to the bird's leg. Game that has already been checked does not require a transportation tag as long as it remains in the hunter's immediate possession.

Photo by Bryan Hendricks

Hunters can mimic all turkey vocalizations with a mouth call (which also eliminates the hand movements endemic to other types of calls that might spook a gobbler).

Photo by Submitted photo

Few hunting accomplishments are as rewarding as bagging an Eastern wild turkey. The author killed this gobbler, which he nicknamed “The Boss,” after a week of close calls in Grant County.

Photo by Bryan Hendricks

Hunters can conceal themselves from a gobbler’s sharp eyes by covering themselves in camouflage clothing. The author also uses a gillie poncho to further blend into the scenery.

Arkansas spring turkey harvests

