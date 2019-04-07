Hogs notch road series

The University of Arkansas baseball team didn't win a road series last season. This year, it can't seem to lose one.

The No. 9 Razorbacks won their third road series of the season with an 8-0 victory at No. 15 Auburn on Saturday.

Arkansas (24-8, 8-4 SEC) moved one game ahead of the Tigers in the SEC West standings.

The series win arrives after the Razorbacks had lost four consecutive games entering the back end of a doubleheader Friday. Arkansas won that game 9-6 in 15 innings and never let the foot off the gas Saturday.

"We did everything really well today," said Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn, whose team improved to 3-1 this season in series rubber matches. "We pitched outstanding.

"In the last 24 hours, I think this team grew up a lot, showed a lot of toughness, and I'm really proud of them."

Heston Kjerstad had a two-run single in the third inning to give the Razorbacks the lead, Trevor Ezell hit a three-run home run to center field in the fifth, and Arkansas scored three runs playing small ball in the seventh against a shorthanded Auburn pitching staff.

"That was a big swing there in the fifth inning when we had two on and one out, and Ezell hit one out to dead center," Van Horn said. "At the time, there was a light breeze blowing straight in and we didn't think it was going out of the park. He kept it low and really drove it."

The Razorbacks outhit the Tigers 10-5 and took advantage of nine walks issued by the Auburn pitching staff.

Auburn freshman right-hander Richard Fitts allowed five runs in 4⅓ innings and took the loss in his first start.

"It's just hard when you're pitching behind. You just don't want to give up any more [runs]," Auburn Coach Butch Thompson said. "We never got into it offensively to give us any kind of spark."

Pitching on short rest, Arkansas starter Patrick Wicklander threw five scoreless innings to earn his first conference win. Wicklander, a freshman left-hander, struck out 6 batters and worked around 2 hits and 3 walks.

"Wicklander gave us five solid innings, threw a lot of strikes," Van Horn said. "He had a good fastball going and mixed in enough off-speed to keep them off-balanced.

"That was what we wanted -- five innings. If he could have given us four, that would be OK, but five was the magic number for us. We felt like if we could keep it close or maybe have a lead after five that we could piece it together. We had a lot of guys volunteering and stepping up, and they all did their job."

Auburn (23-9, 7-5) had runners aboard in four of Wicklander's five innings, including the leadoff hitter in the first and fourth innings. The Tigers stranded eight runners total.

Cody Scroggins pitched a scoreless sixth inning one day after throwing 54 pitches in the extra-innings win. Zebulon Vermillion threw three scoreless innings to earn his first save.

After struggling in losses to Ole Miss and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock earlier in the week, the Razorbacks' bullpen was pivotal in the series win at Auburn. In the two victories, the Razorbacks' relievers pitched 14⅓ innings while allowing one earned run.

"I couldn't have asked for anything better from our pitching staff," Van Horn said. "Defensively, we made all the plays."

Arkansas has won all of its road series this season at Southern Cal, Alabama and Auburn. The Razorbacks lost all five of their road series last year.

Up next

NO. 9 ARKANSAS VS. ORAL ROBERTS

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 24-8, Oral Roberts 14-14

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

SHORT HOPS Arkansas scored nearly as many runs (17) in its two victories over Auburn as it did during its four-game losing streak (18). … Oral Roberts has lost the first two games of its weekend series against Western Illinois 8-5 and 7-3. In 28 games this season, the Golden Eagles have scored 166 runs with 28 home runs while batting .259 as a team. … The Razorbacks are the second team from Arkansas the Golden Eagles have faced this season. Oral Roberts lost to UALR at home 4-3 in 10 innings on March 26 and will face the Trojans at Gary Hogan Field on May 7. … Two of Arkansas’ three games against Vanderbilt will be televised. Friday’s game will be on the SEC Network, while Saturday’s game is on ESPNU.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY vs. Oral Roberts, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

