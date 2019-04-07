• Brooke Johns, a pregnant mother from Beech Island, S.C., faces disorderly conduct charges in Georgia after her 3-year-old son alerted her that he needed to use the restroom and, when she realized he wasn't going to make it to a gas station restroom, she covered him as he urinated in the parking lot, authorities said.

• Jaime Chavez-Guevara, 35, a Salvadoran who was twice deported from the U.S., was arrested in Savannah, Ga., after he used a boat to reach a U.S.-bound cargo ship while it was anchored in Panama, then climbed up the anchor chain and stowed away, prosecutors said.

• Lenrey Briones, 19, who is accused of riding around Los Angeles on a bicycle and using a knife to slash the faces and necks of nine people, including a 13-year-old, faces seven aggravated mayhem charges and other counts.

• Clearchus McCreight, 37, of El Paso, Texas, was sentenced by an Arizona judge to 7½ years in prison for shooting at two people in a car next to him on Interstate 10, which McCreight previously told authorities was an attempt to protect himself because he thought a person in the other vehicle had pointed a gun at him.

• Vinod Shah, 69, a physician who worked at clinics in Valdosta and Columbus, Ga., was sentenced to six years in prison for prescribing opioids to patients who had no medical need for them as part of a $2 million scheme in which he and others sold thousands of opioid prescriptions for cash, authorities said.

• Michael Bruce McDonald, 79, a former California police officer who moved to the Philippines after serving time for a child sex crime, faces another term in prison after he pleaded guilty in St. Louis to producing child pornography while overseas.

• Patrick Carlineo Jr. of New York was charged with threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress, after the FBI said he made a call to her Washington, D.C., office, during which he referred to her as a terrorist and talked of shooting her.

• Casey Lewis, 37, was rearrested within minutes of being bonded out of a Florida jail, with deputies saying they caught him burglarizing several cars in the lockup's parking lot.

• Tushar Rae, 30, an administrator at a suburban Denver high school, was arrested after, police said, he took a handgun to the school and during a meeting with the principal threatened to shoot other staff members.

