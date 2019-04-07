Abortion bill sent to Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Kansas legislators passed a measure Friday that would require abortion providers to tell patients who are taking medication to terminate their pregnancies that the process can be reversed after they take the first of two pills.

Abortion opponents contend the bill ensures that women who harbor doubts about ending their pregnancies will learn of a safe procedure for reversing a medication abortion. Abortion-rights supporters contend that it's based on junk science and the state would force doctors to provide dubious information to their patients.

The action in Kansas comes after other states, including Kentucky and Mississippi, have moved to ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as the sixth week of pregnancy. Kansans for Life, the state's most influential anti-abortion group, has long favored an incremental approach and restrictions that it believes will survive court challenges.

The Republican-controlled Kansas House approved the abortion "reversal" bill on an 85-35 vote, and the GOP-dominated Senate passed it on a 26-11 vote. The measure goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, a strong abortion-rights supporter.

The governor's staff would not say whether she will veto the bill.

State to exhume 1944 circus-fire bodies

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut's medical examiner is seeking to exhume two female bodies found after the 1944 Hartford circus fire in an attempt to identify at least one of them.

Chief Medical Examiner James Gill told The Hartford Courant he is hoping modern DNA testing can put a name to unidentified remains buried under markers as 2109 and 4512, the case numbers assigned by the Hartford County coroner in the aftermath of the fire.

Hartford State's Attorney Gail Hardy filed a motion Friday on Gill's behalf for a court order to allow the bodies to be exhumed.

Grace Fifield of Newport, Vt., is among those who were listed as missing after the July 6, 1944, fire at Ringling Brothers Circus, which killed 168 people and left 682 injured. Her granddaughter, Sandra Sumrow, has provided a DNA sample to assist in the investigation.

Fifield is one of five people still listed as missing from the circus fire. There are two children on the list, Raymond Erickson and Judy Norris, who were both 6 years old. Judy attended the circus with her twin sister Agnes and their parents, who were identified among the dead.

Raymond apparently survived the fire but disappeared after being taken to a hospital, where his socks were later found.

Fisher-Price warns of child-seat danger

A federal consumer agency and Fisher-Price are warning parents about the Rock 'n Play sleeper after reports that 10 infants since 2015 have died after rolling over while in the seat.

In a joint statement Friday, the agency, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the company recommended that parents stop using the seat when a child reaches 3 months old "or as soon as an infant exhibits rollover capabilities."

The deaths occurred after infants rolled from their backs to their stomachs or sides when they were unrestrained in the seat. All the infants who died were under 3 months old, the statement said.

The Rock 'n Play sleeper features a fabric cradle on a metal stand that rocks babies so they can be soothed to sleep. Fisher-Price said parents should always use the sleeper's harness to secure infants.

In a 2013 blog post, Dr. Roy Benaroch, a pediatrician in Atlanta, wrote his first recommendation against using the baby sleeper. He cited sleep guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics as reason enough not to use the Rock 'n Play.

"The guidelines went over several important ways that parents can ensure that their children were sleeping safely," Benaroch said Saturday. "Among them was that babies should be placed to sleep on a firm, flat surface, and on their back. The Rock 'n Play is neither firm nor flat."

Memorial honors 9/11 cleanup workers

NEW YORK -- A 600-ton crane has delivered six granite monoliths to the World Trade Center -- stone sculptures honoring those who were sickened or died from toxins while cleaning up the site of the terrorist attack.

On Saturday, the chiseled granite pieces were in place, pointing skyward to also honor rescue, recovery and relief workers facing the 9/11 aftermath.

The monoliths were chiseled from the Rock of Ages granite manufacturing company in Barre, Vt., using Canadian granite.

Steel salvaged from the original World Trade Center was incorporated into the stone structures outside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

