LA police halt use of violent-crime profile data program

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore plans to end a program that uses data to identify individuals who are most likely to commit violent crimes, bowing to criticism included in an audit and by privacy groups.

In a memo sent Friday to the Police Commission, the civilian panel that oversees the Police Department, Moore detailed changes in response to an audit by Inspector General Mark Smith.

Smith found that the department’s data analysis programs lacked oversight and that officers used inconsistent criteria to label people “chronic offenders.”

Smith also couldn’t determine the overall effectiveness of a geographic component that tried to pinpoint the location of some property crimes.

Moore told commissioners that the department will not use programs that do not produce results and will strive to “identify new or emerging ideas that hold promise.”

For years, critics have lambasted the data-driven programs — which use search tools and point scores — saying statistics tilt toward racial bias and result in heavier policing of black and Hispanic communities.

After the “chronic offender” lists created an uproar among civil liberties and privacy groups, the Los Angeles Police Department suspended that tool in August.