LIVE! in NWA

April 7
Bijoux -- 7 p.m. for Brewroom Sessions. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.
JWG -- 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.
Ronny Cox -- 6 p.m. Eureka House Concert, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.
Isayah Warford's Family Crawfish Boil -- noon, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$20.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch -- 11 a.m., Hopping John's Bistro, Fayetteville.
Good Morning Bedlam -- 8 p.m., with Route 358. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $5.
Country X-Press -- 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Symphony of NWA -- 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library.
The Baskins -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Boz Scaggs -- 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $65-$95.
April 9
Ghost Light -- 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Russ Hutchison -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Brett & Terri -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Jimi Gibbond -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Lance Thompson -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Matt Berger -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
April 10
Curt Oren -- 9 p.m., with Moldilocks, and Dub Peveau. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Ryan Reichard -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Lukas Wigington -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Bear Chasers -- 5:30 p.m., Pack Rat, Fayetteville.
Red Sun Rising -- 7:30 p.m. with Goodbye June, and Dirty Honey. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15-$20.
April 11
Hinder -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $30.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Benjamin Del Shreve -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Reverend Horton Heat -- 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22-$25.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
BottleRocket -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Canada -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Lukas Wigington -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- Pedaler's Pub, Bentonville.
April 12
The Whispering Willows -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Candy Lee -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Dance Monkey Dance! -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Western Justice -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Tracy Byrd -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Tater, Mater & Squash -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Boss Tweeds -- 7 p.m.; Jesse Dean & Co. at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Dan Frigolette -- 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy with Adam Gabel. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Mac N Moore -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
After Party Allstars -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Whippersnapper -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Speakeasy -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Jt Habersaat -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Jay Chanoine. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.
Mike & Grady -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.
April 13
Jt Habersaat -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Jay Chanoine. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Lazy Daisy -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Flipoff Pirates -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Dead Metal Society -- 11 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Dillon Carmichael -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Statehouse Electric -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
One For The Money -- 7 p.m., Elk's Lodge, Fayetteville.
Fayetteville Jazz Festival -- 12:30-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Dan Frigolette -- 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy with Adam Gabel, and The Deadleg Band. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Keith Nicholson Trio -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Dexter Rowe Band -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Rugged Grace -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
JWG & The Dreamwalkers -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Silverado -- 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Black Oak Band -- 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.
BKR -- 7:30 p.m. with Something Over Four, Agony Inc., and Solid Ground. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
September's End -- 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Chicken Pot Pie Band -- 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- Ruth's Chris, Rogers.
Bones of the Earth -- 10 p.m. album release, with Groaners. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Michael Fields Jr. -- 7:30 p.m. 'An Evening of Jazz.' Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $15.
-- Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com
