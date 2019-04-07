LIVE! in NWA

Samantha Hunt -- Indie red dirt musical artist Samantha Hunt continues the Fayetteville Women's Concert Series with a 7 p.m. show at Six Twelve Coffeehouse April 13. Hunt is a unique blend of Janis, Stevie and Patsy, blending her influences and country flare into her own unique sound. The concert series benefits Bulldozer Health Inc. and is hosted at a woman-owned establishment. bulldozerhealth.yapsody.com. $12-$15.

April 7

Bijoux -- 7 p.m. for Brewroom Sessions. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

JWG -- 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.

Ronny Cox -- 6 p.m. Eureka House Concert, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.

Isayah Warford's Family Crawfish Boil -- noon, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$20.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch -- 11 a.m., Hopping John's Bistro, Fayetteville.

Good Morning Bedlam -- 8 p.m., with Route 358. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $5.

Country X-Press -- 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Symphony of NWA -- 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library.

The Baskins -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Boz Scaggs -- 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $65-$95.

April 9

Ghost Light -- 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Russ Hutchison -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Brett & Terri -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Jimi Gibbond -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Lance Thompson -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Matt Berger -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

April 10

Curt Oren -- 9 p.m., with Moldilocks, and Dub Peveau. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Ryan Reichard -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Bear Chasers -- 5:30 p.m., Pack Rat, Fayetteville.

Red Sun Rising -- 7:30 p.m. with Goodbye June, and Dirty Honey. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15-$20.

April 11

Hinder -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $30.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Benjamin Del Shreve -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Reverend Horton Heat -- 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22-$25.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

BottleRocket -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Canada -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- Pedaler's Pub, Bentonville.

April 12

The Whispering Willows -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Candy Lee -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Dance Monkey Dance! -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Western Justice -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Tracy Byrd -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Tater, Mater & Squash -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Boss Tweeds -- 7 p.m.; Jesse Dean & Co. at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Dan Frigolette -- 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy with Adam Gabel. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Mac N Moore -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

After Party Allstars -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Speakeasy -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Jt Habersaat -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Jay Chanoine. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

Mike & Grady -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.

April 13

Jt Habersaat -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Jay Chanoine. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Lazy Daisy -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Flipoff Pirates -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Dead Metal Society -- 11 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Dillon Carmichael -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Statehouse Electric -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

One For The Money -- 7 p.m., Elk's Lodge, Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Jazz Festival -- 12:30-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Dan Frigolette -- 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy with Adam Gabel, and The Deadleg Band. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Keith Nicholson Trio -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Dexter Rowe Band -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Rugged Grace -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

JWG & The Dreamwalkers -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Silverado -- 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Black Oak Band -- 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.

BKR -- 7:30 p.m. with Something Over Four, Agony Inc., and Solid Ground. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

September's End -- 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Chicken Pot Pie Band -- 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- Ruth's Chris, Rogers.

Bones of the Earth -- 10 p.m. album release, with Groaners. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Michael Fields Jr. -- 7:30 p.m. 'An Evening of Jazz.' Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $15.

Trillium Salon Series -- Master percussionist and avant garde sound artist Tatsuya Nakatani, and free jazz tenor sax/bass clarinetist Assif Tsahar perform as part of Trillium Salon Series at 7 p.m. April 11, at Fenix Gallery on the downtown square in Fayetteville. This all ages show includes a cash donation bar for beer and wine. Fayetteville-based trombonist Gerald Sloan will open the show. trilliumsalonseries.com. $10.

Photo courtesy: Michelle Mavrides Shawn James -- Soulful independent troubadour Shawn James returns to George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville at 9 p.m. April 8 in support of his new album, "The Dark & The Light," released March 22. Inspired by an eclectic mix of blues, gospel, rock, R&B and folk, the album James' fourth and his most fully-realized work to date. shawnjamesmusic.com. $12.50-$15.

