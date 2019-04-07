Local notes

File Photo The Arkansas State Chili Championship is set for April 20 at the Holiday Island golf course north of Eureka Springs. The event is sanctioned by the International Chili Society and benefits the Good Shepherd Humane Society. The winner will receive $1,000 in prize money. Tasting is from 12:30 to 4 p.m., and cost is $8. Information: (479) 253-9511.

Concert

April 7

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will help kick off National Library Week with a free community concert at 2 p.m. April 7 at the Springdale Public Library, 405 S. Pleasant St.

There will be a short reception following the performance.

Information: (479) 871-9513.

Blood center

seeks donors

Currently, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks reports less than a three-day supply of type O Negative and A Negative blood. But all blood types are needed this week. Please give if you are eligible.

Upcoming blood drives include:

•Bella Vista: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8, American Legion Post 341, 1889 Bella Way

•Fayetteville: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 10, The New School, 2514 N. New School Place

•Siloam Springs: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 11, Siloam Springs High School, 700 N. Progress Ave.

•Green Forest: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 12, Green Forest High School, 800 Phillips Ave.

Information: (800) 280-5337 or cbco.org.

OMNI hosts

book forum

There will be an OMNI Climate Book Forum at 1:30 p.m. April 7 at the Fayetteville Public Library with focus on Karen Piper's The Price of Thirst, presented by Joyce Murray.

Information: (479) 442-4600.

OLLI sets

classes

The Osher Lifelong Institute at the University of Arkansas announces the following classes for the upcoming week.

• April 10: "Understanding Trade Agreements," addresses the present and future impact of international trade agreements. This class will cover basics of these agreements and introduce conventional trade-related policies such as tariffs, quotas, and intellectual property protection. There will be discussion on the purposes and consequences of international trade agreements from an economics perspective. Participants will be introduced to existing major international trade agreements and the world trade organization (WTO). Some current trade policy issues related to the U.S. will be discussed. Each participant can expect to gain a better understanding of the economics of trade agreements and to make better evaluations of trade policy issues. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• April 11: "CASA 101: Advocacy for Children in Need," free and open to the public.

• April 11: "History & Tour of Siloam Springs," $20 members, 35 nonmembers. (Transportation rates available.)

• April 12: "Mindful Meditation and Compassion," $32 members, $47 nonmembers.

• April 15: "Bring Family History to Life," $24 members, $39 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Fisherman

will teach

Those who wish to learn the basics of fly casting will want to attend the Fly Casting 101 workshop to be held at the Hobbs State Park Conservation Area visitor center from noon to 4 p.m. April 14. Two hours of instruction will be in the classroom, and two hours will be outside.

Participants will learn four basic casts, the six basic types of flies (lures), how to cast and "play" the flies in the water, how to read water, how to wade, how to purchase and assemble your equipment, how to store your equipment, as well as how to tie the four basic knots used by fly fishers. All equipment will be provided.

The workshop will be taught by Sallyann Brown, past recipient of the "Woman of the Year" and the "Federation of Fly Fishers Educator of the Year" awards from the Federation of Fly Fishers, Inc.

Minimum age is 12 years, and the cost is $35 per person + tax. Reservations and pre-payment required.

Information: (479) 789-5000.

Fiber Festival

announced

Those who love fiber and learning new fiber skills are invited to two days of uninterrupted fiber bliss as you knit, hook, weave, felt, quilt or spin with old and new friends on April 26. There will be mini classes in knitting, hooking, weaving, wool applique, quilting, felting, and more. Instructors and equipment for classes will be available. Then on April 27 fiber vendors will be there for you to shop and visit.

This year, choose and pay for the classes you want. The meeting will be in the new Eureka Springs Community Center, right across the street from the Inn of the Ozarks. There are several lodging facilities to choose from within walking distance.

Saturday's vendor event will be open to the public from 1o a.m. to 4 p.m. for a small admission fee of $2 or a non-perishable food item for our local food bank. Parking is the event is sponsored by Red Scottie Fibers and Hardcastle Folk Art.

Information: (479) 981-0832 or email redscottie@cox.net.

