Miller gives up two home runs as Cardinals fall

ST. LOUIS -- Austin Hedges loves the depth of San Diego's lineup.

Hedges and Manny Machado each hit a two-run home run off Andrew Miller in the eighth inning, helping the Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Saturday for their third consecutive victory.

Fernando Tatis Jr. opened the eighth with a walk and Hedges, the eighth-place hitter, followed with a go-ahead drive over the wall on in left.

San Diego also caught a break when St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt dropped Ian Kinsler's foul popup for an error. Kinsler then walked.

After Eric Hosmer flied out, Machado made it 6-3 with his second home run of the season.

It was the first time that Miller (0-1) allowed multiple home runs in a game since Sept. 22, 2015, for the New York Yankees at Toronto.

Matt Wisler (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the victory in his first outing with the Padres. Kirby Yates worked the ninth for his fifth save in five chances.

Marcell Ozuna hit a long two-run home run for St. Louis, and Kolten Wong also drove in a run. Michael Wacha allowed 1 run and 3 hits in 5 2/3 innings, but issued a career-high 8 walks and threw 119 pitches.

Following Saturday's loss, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed the club planned to option right-hander Alex Reyes to Class AAA Memphis. Reyes is 0-1 with a 15.00 ERA and six walks in four appearances.

METS 6, NATIONALS 5 Pete Alonso and Robinson Cano hit back-to-back home runs to begin the eighth and Keon Broxton lined an RBI single later in the inning, lifting the host New York Mets over Washington.

PIRATES 6, REDS 5 Kevin Newman lined a double in the 10th inning and Francisco Cervelli scored from first base to lift Pittsburgh over visiting Cincinnati for its third consecutive victory.

CUBS 14, BREWERS 8 Jason Heyward went deep twice, Cole Hamels grinded through six solid innings and visiting Chicago beat Milwaukee to end a six-game skid.

MARLINS 4, BRAVES 2 Jorge Alfaro homered twice, including a tiebreaking, two-run shot in the ninth inning, and Miami ended host Atlanta's four-game winning streak.

DODGERS 7, ROCKIES 2 Alex Verdugo homered and added an RBI triple as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers got past Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 5, RANGERS 1 Former Arkansas Traveler Mike Trout hit a grand slam off Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) and the Los Angeles Angels beat visiting Texas. Albert Pujols added his 634th career home run in the seventh for Los Angeles and it was also his 3,089th career hit, tying Ichiro Suzuki for 22nd place in major league history.

MARINERS 9, WHITE SOX 2 Jay Bruce hit two solo home runs, Tim Beckham had a three-run shot among his four hits and Seattle slugged its way past the host Chicago White Sox.

INDIANS 7, BLUE JAYS 2 Carlos Carrasco struck out 12 over five innings and host Cleveland beat Toronto.

TIGERS 7, ROYALS 4 Christin Stewart hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning, lifting host Detroit to a victory over Kansas City.

YANKEES 6, ORIOLES 4 Aaron Judge homered twice, Clint Frazier hit a three-run shot in the eighth inning and the visiting New York Yankees beat Baltimore for their first series victory of the season.

ASTROS 6, ATHLETICS 0 Michael Brantley broke out of a slump with two hits, including a two-run home run, and George Springer added a two-run shot of his own to power host Houston past Oakland.

INTERLEAGUE

TWINS 6, PHILLIES 2 Max Kepler and Willians Astudillo hit consecutive home runs, Eddie Rosario hit a three-run shot and visiting Minnesota defeated Philadelphia.

GIANTS 6, RAYS 4 Brandon Belt homered and drove in three and host San Francisco snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Tampa Bay.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, RED SOX 4 Carson Kelly drilled a single into the left field corner, scoring Nick Ahmed with two outs in the ninth inning to lift host Arizona over Boston.

Sports on 04/07/2019