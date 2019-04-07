Mooney breathes life into offense

Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney (left) drives to the basket past Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid during the second half of the Red Raiders’ 61-51 victory over the Spartans in the semifinals of the NCAA Men’s Tournament in Minneapolis. Mooney matched his season high with 22 points.

MINNEAPOLIS -- For those who thought Texas Tech only plays defense, it's time to meet Matt Mooney.

While the Red Raiders were locking down Michigan State on one end, the graduate transfer shooting guard was raining in three-pointers on the other, lifting Tech on Saturday night to one victory away from a title with a 61-51 victory over the Spartans in the Final Four.

Mooney matched his season-high with 22 points, including 3 three-pointers over the span of three minutes to give Texas Tech a 13-point lead midway through the second half.

With the kind of defense Texas Tech plays, it was too much to overcome, and now the Red Raiders are getting ready for another defensive battle in a Monday clash against Virginia.

Texas Tech wins by doing just enough on the offensive end. On this night, Mooney did the major damage.

"He's obviously very, very talented, but the thing that impressed me tonight was just his courage, wanting to make those big plays in big moments," said Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard, who coached the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the 2015-16 season.

Mooney's first two shots in the stretch capped a 5-for-5 streak by Texas Tech (31-6) that stood as the game's only true blast of offense. His third gave Texas Tech a 48-35 lead with 9:38 left.

Before and after that, it was all about defense -- a game filled with airballs, blocked shots and clogged-up passing lanes. At one point over a two-minute stretch late in the first half, eight shots went up. Six of them didn't touch the rim.

"I just felt we were not the same team in some ways," Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo said, "and I think Texas Tech had a lot do with it."

Michigan State (32-7) leaves Izzo's eighth Final Four with its seventh loss -- the 2000 title is still the only time the Spartans have taken it all the way under their veteran coach.

But they did not go away easily.

After Mooney put them down by a baker's dozen, the Spartans trimmed their deficit to three. Matt McQuaid had a wide-open look from the corner to tie with 1:50 left, but the ball rimmed out and the Red Raiders pulled away.

Jarrett Culver (10 points, five boards) finished it off. He made one free throw on the next trip down, then Norense Odiase swiped the ball from MSU's Xavier Tillman -- one of Tech's four steals on the night -- and the Red Raiders worked the ball to Culver, who made his only three-pointer to push the lead to 58-51 and start the celebration.

Culver shot 0 for 6 in the first half, but his teammates kept feeding him.

"When you've got a whole team that trusts you on the court, you keep shooting with confidence," he said.

A defense that led the nation in efficiency and held teams to under 37 percent shooting this season -- second best in the county -- held Michigan State to 31.9 percent from the floor.

Most tellingly, it stymied Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston. Winston did lead the Spartans with 16 points, but it came on 4-of-16 shooting, and he was held scoreless in second half for more than 10 minutes.

"We threw a lot of punches tonight," Beard said. "We tried a lot of things on defense, and fortunately most of them worked."

Mooney is the fifth-year senior who made his way to Texas Tech after graduating from South Dakota -- the school he transferred to after a rough year at Air Force.

Photo by AP/DAVID J. PHILLIP

Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard flashes the “guns up” sign after the Red Raiders’ victory over Michigan State in the semifinals of the NCAA Men’s Tournament on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Beard, who was UALR’s coach in 2015-2016, will lead the Red Raiders against Virginia in Monday night’s championship game.

