Motorcyclist runs off I-30, is killed

A Prescott motorcyclist died Friday after losing control of his vehicle on Interstate 30 near Hope, according to reports.

Arkansas State Police troopers said Lonnie Wilson, 69, crashed just after 9 p.m. Friday in Hempstead County after losing control of his Harley-Davidson and crashing into the shoulder.

Wilson died after he was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope, the report said.

Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, officers reported.

