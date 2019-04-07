Musselman built Nevada on high school, JUCO and transfer talent

Nevada head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call against his team during a first round men's college basketball game against Florida in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

While at Nevada, Eric Musselman made three NCAA tournament appearances and had a 110-34 record in four seasons with a mixture of high school and junior college talent, along with several transfers.

He signed three prospects in 2018, including McDonald’s All-American forward Jordan Brown from Roseville, Calif. ESPN rated Brown a four-star prospect, the No. 5 center and No. 33 overall prospect in the nation.

ESPN three-star forward KJ Hymes of Phoenix also inked with Nevada over offers from Arizona State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Washington and others while forward Vincent Lee of Midlothian, Texas, rounded out the class.

Nevada signed two recruits in the 2017 class, three-star forward Trevon Abdullah of Las Vegas and junior college forward Shawntrez Davis of South Plains College in Levelland, Texas.

Davis, a former ESPN four-star prospect from Georgia, was granted a release from his national letter of intent in the spring of 2017.

Musselman signed four prospects in his second class in 2016. Point guard Devearl Ramsey was a three-star prospect by ESPN out of Chatsworth, Calif., while small forward Josh Hall of Detroit was rated a three-star recruit by ESPN and a four-star by another service.

Forward Sam Williams of Mt. San Jacinto College chose the Wolf Pack over offers from Gonzaga, Mississippi State and San Jose State while power forward Kenneth Wooten of Manteca, Calif., picked Nevada over offers from Kansas State, Georgia Tech and Fresno State.

Point guard Lindsay Drew was part of Musselman’s large class in 2015. An ESPN three-star recruit, Drew was an Arizona State commitment at one time before inking with the Wolf Pack. Missouri State transfer Marcus Marshall was also a part of the class and went on to be named to first team All-Mountain West and Newcomer of the Year for the 2016-17 season.

Forward Cameron Oliver joined the program after sitting out a year. He previously committed to Oregon State, which experienced a coaching change. He was an All-Mountain West performer before opting for the NBA after his sophomore season.

Other transfers included forward Leland King of Brown, forward Jordan Caroline of Southern Illinois and Shawn Smith of Marshall. Point guard Juwan Anderson of Oakland, Calif., joined the team as a walk-on.

Smith wasn’t medically cleared and never played for the Wolf Pack.

Musselman’s lone 2019 recruit was forward Eric Parrish of Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana.

Parrish, a Cypress, Texas, native, signed with Akron and played in all 32 games as a freshman when he made 21 starts and averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists before transferring to junior college.

Shooting guard Shamiel Stevenson, a transfer from Pittsburgh, enrolled at Nevada in January.