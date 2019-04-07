• Bosnia's capital city made Iron Maiden lead singer Bruce Dickinson an honorary citizen Saturday for a concert he performed while Sarajevo was under siege during the 1992-95 war. Mayor Abdulah Skaka presented the award at a ceremony in Sarajevo City Hall, which was badly damaged during the long Bosnian Serb siege of the city and has since been restored. "The arrival of Mr. Dickinson in Sarajevo in 1994 was one of those moments that made us in Sarajevo realize that we will survive, that the city of Sarajevo will survive, that Bosnia-Herzegovina will survive," said Skaka. Saturday was Sarajevo Day, which marks the city's 1945 liberation during World War II and the start in 1992 of the Bosnian Serb siege that killed more than 11,000 people, including 1,600 children. Dickinson, who also walked through the city center greeting people and signing autographs, said that "it's a great honor to be given the honorary citizenship of Sarajevo. In a world where things only last for about five seconds on social media ... people are still remembering it. That's really quite something."

• Some of Marvel's top Avengers have assembled to support a $5 million donation to benefit seriously ill children in hospitals around the globe. Several of the cast members, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd, helped unveil the donation of money and toys to benefit charities and children's hospitals Friday at Disney Resort in Anaheim, Calif. "More than any time, it's a time to give back to these courageous kids who inspire us," said Downey, who stars as Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man. After the announcement, several of the Avengers: Endgame stars visited kids from the local Boys & Girls Clubs to play at the LEGO store in Downtown Disney, where toys with their characters' likenesses were unveiled. Toys and products from the new Marvel superhero film will be sent to children's hospitals throughout the country as well as Give Kids the World, a nonprofit resort in central Florida. Disney donated $1 million to the Starlight Children's Foundation, which brings entertainment and education to children facing life-threatening conditions in several countries, including the United States and Great Britain. The LEGO Group, Hasbro, Funko and Amazon collaborated to donate more than $4 million to children's hospitals around the country. Rudd, who stars as Ant-Man, said he is grateful to be a part of the initiative. The actor said he has worked closely to help raise money for the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. "I'm grateful and touched to be a part of this group," Rudd said.

Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

"Avengers: Endgame" cast members, Paul Rudd, from left, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Robert Iger, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner appear at an event announcing the Universe Unites Charity at Disney California Adventure Park on Friday, April 5, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.

