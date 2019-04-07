Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for President Donald Trump; Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Dan Kildee, D-Mich.; entrepreneur Andrew Yang, a Democratic contender for president in 2020. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., a Democratic contender for president in 2020. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Kudlow; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Katie Porter, D-Calif.; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

A Section on 04/07/2019