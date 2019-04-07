Personified

File Photo Phoenix Swinson of Greenland runs to the finish line during the 400-yard Superhero Dash at a past Cherishing Children Glow Run in downtown Rogers. The glow-themed run is a family- friendly event that raises awareness to empower children to find their voices and speak up against abuse. This year's events will be April 12.

Tell us about your organization:

The Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County (CAC) opened its doors in January 2000, born out of a vision for providing a safe, comprehensive and collaborative effort for children and families to receive services in the most vulnerable times in their lives. Through advocacy, forensic interviewing, medical and mental health services, the CAC strives to give all children and families access to quality, trauma-informed, professional services that are of no cost to them. The CAC believes in giving all children and families a safe, child-centered approach in which the child is surrounded by professionals specially trained in how trauma impacts children and their ability to disclose abuse.

Cherishing Children Glow Run Who: Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County What: 1-mile Fun Walk, 400-yard Superhero Dash and 5K Glow Run When: 5 p.m. April 12 Where: First United Methodist Church in downtown Rogers Registration: 5K Run — $25 (Student rate is $15) 1-Mile Fun Walk — $25 (Student rate is $15) 400-Yard Super Hero Dash (Kids Only) — $10 Glow on Your Own (Donation Only) — $25 Attire: Bright colors and glow-in-the-dark items including body and face paints. Information: (479) 621-0385

• Mission:

The mission of the CAC is to empower children to find their voices, and our vision is to eliminate child abuse. Our purpose is to provide comprehensive services through a coordinated team approach to child abuse victims and their families in a culturally sensitive and child-friendly manner and provide education and training to the community and its members.

• Services provided:

Dedicated professional interviewers, nurses, counselors and advocates.

A coordinated team approach to understand and prevent child abuse.

Awareness and education to the community.

• Service area:

Benton County

• Average number of people served annually: 977 children walked through our doors in 2018 to receive comprehensive services after alleged abuse.

Why do you work or volunteer for a nonprofit organization? Do you have a personal connection to the mission? If so, what is it? I work at the Children's Advocacy Center because children are our future, and it is our responsibility to protect them.

What have you learned on the job that you didn't expect?

Something that I have learned since being at the CAC is child abuse is a major issue in our area. We must have those difficult conversations about abuse in order to help prevent abuse from happening to more and more children.

What challenges face your organization?

One challenge that we have is making sure that the community knows what the CAC is and the services that are offered for children and families in Benton County at no cost.

Are there volunteer opportunities in your organization? What are they?

We have many opportunities for individuals or groups to get involved with the CAC. You can volunteer at the CAC or help with our events. If you are interested, please visit our website at cacbentonco.com.

What upcoming fundraisers and/or other events does your organization have planned?

April 12, we have our Cherishing Children's Glow Run in downtown Rogers starting at 5 p.m. at 307 W. Elm St.

To register, visit our website at cacbentonco.com.

Brooke Boles, Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, Director of Development

