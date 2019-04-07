S.C. Democrat Hollings dies at 97

In this Friday, July 23, 2010, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden chats with former U.S. Sen. Ernest Fritz Hollings during the dedication ceremony of the new Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections Library in Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings, the silver-haired Democrat who helped shepherd South Carolina through desegregation as governor and went on to serve six terms in the U.S. Senate, has died. He was 97.

Family spokesman Andy Brack, who also served at times for Hollings as spokesman during his Senate career, said Hollings died early Saturday at his home on the Isle of Palms.

Hollings, whose long political career included an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, retired from the Senate in 2005.

He had served 38 years and two months, making him the eighth longest-serving senator in U.S. history.

In his final Senate speech, made in 2004, Hollings lamented that lawmakers came to spend much of their time raising money for the next election, calling money "the main culprit, the cancer on the body politic."

Hollings campaigned against desegregation when running for governor in 1958. He built a national reputation as a moderate when, in his farewell address as governor, he pleaded with the Legislature to peacefully accept integration of public schools and the admission of the first black student to Clemson University.

"This General Assembly must make clear South Carolina's choice, a government of laws rather than a government of men," he told lawmakers. Shortly afterward, Clemson was peacefully integrated.

In his 2008 autobiography, Making Government Work, Hollings wrote that in the 1950s "no issue dominated South Carolina more than race" and that he worked for a balanced approach.

"I was 'Mister-In-Between.' The governor had to appear to be in charge; yet the realities were not on his side," he wrote. "I returned to my basic precept ... the safety of the people is the supreme law. I was determined to keep the peace and avoid bloodshed."

In the Senate, Hollings was chairman of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and held seats on the Appropriations and Budget committees.

In 1969 he drew national attention when he exposed hunger in his own state by touring several cities, helping lay the groundwork for the Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, feeding program.

He helped create the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and write the National Coastal Zone Management Act.

He kept busy after the Senate helping the Medical University of South Carolina raise money for the cancer center that bears his name and lecturing at the new Charleston School of Law.

Ernest Frederick Hollings was born in Charleston, S.C., on Jan. 1, 1922.

Hollings graduated from The Citadel, the state's military college in Charleston, in 1942. He immediately entered the Army and was decorated for his service during World War II. Back home, he earned a law degree from the University of South Carolina in 1947.

The next year, he was elected to the state House at age 26. He was elected lieutenant governor six years later and governor in 1958 at age 36.

Hollings had four children with his first wife, the late Patricia Salley Hollings. He is survived by three of his four children. His second wife, "Peatsy," died in 2012.

Information for this article was contributed by Bruce Smith of The Associated Press.

