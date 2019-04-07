Seven years and counting

"My sweet, loving wife, I am sitting here watching you sleep, and I realized how precious you are to me. Where our life has taken us. I know what you have given up to make a life with me. I will never leave your side. Even when the time comes, I will battle to be always within arm's reach. You mean the world to me, and that is what I will give you. I love you." -- Larry Brown, April 19, 2012

Larry and I would have been married seven years today.

Instead, we were married 31 days. He died early in the morning of May 9, 2012.

As anyone who has been there knows, that kind of loss feels like it happened just a few minutes ago and a lifetime away. Since he's been gone, my world has simply rocked along, just like everyone else's. There have been good days and bad days, happy days and sad days, exciting days and boring days -- and there have been days when just getting up and taking a shower was a huge accomplishment.

It wasn't supposed to be a "Romeo and Juliet" story. It was supposed to be more like "Barefoot in the Park."

Way back in "the day," Larry and I met when we both worked at the little county hospital in my hometown. He was an X-ray tech. I was going to college and running the switchboard and front office three nights a week and all day Saturday and Sunday. There were many long hours of boredom and many long conversations about life, the universe and everything. Honestly, we both wanted more. But he had a wife and two little kids, and that was that -- or so I thought.

Then one day, 20-plus years later and not long after I had found myself single, I got an email at work. "Are you the Becca Bacon I remember?" Turned out he was single, too. And a plan was hatched for him to come to Arkansas.

It was, simply, magical. We met, we reconnected, and we fell in love at second sight. Within a week or two, he was meeting the school bus and taking care of the Little Queen after school, for heaven's sake! Oh, they loved each other beyond words. My favorite pictures in my head are of him taking her on a four-wheeler around (and around and around) the pasture at Granny and Pa's farm, their laughter drifting up on the breeze; bowling, which they both enjoyed, and grinning like idiots; and music -- always music. It was an idyllic winter.

Then the storm hit. Larry didn't feel well, and he had a sore in his mouth. No one thought it was a big deal -- until the dermatologist who finally did. Turned out to be cancer, of course, which led to a 10-hour surgery, months of radiation and recovery -- and less than three months after the "all clear," the punchline: "It's back, and there's nothing we can do."

That was March 19, 2012. You know the rest. Because we both wanted to, we had a gorgeous wedding in my best friend's garden. We made the most of every minute. And I held his hand in hospice as the light left his eyes ... and the room ... and my life. For several months, I barely ate or went anywhere or talked to anyone. I worked, and I went home to my dogs, which were our "children."

But I couldn't dwell forever on Larry's loss. I had a more-than-fulltime career, a couple of volunteer gigs, a daughter who needed me to show up happy for our weekly date -- in other words, I had a life. And as time passed, that life came to include Gordon and his daughters and their husbands and now a granddaughter, CJ, who just turned 2. Welcome to Holland. Because, like the story about giving birth to a differently abled child, I thought when Larry came back into my life, we were going to "Italy" -- a land of warmth, peace, happiness and plenty. And no matter how lovely Holland is, sometimes I have to stop and grieve for what was lost.

"When you're going to have a baby, it's like planning a fabulous vacation trip -- to Italy," the often-used metaphor goes. "You buy a bunch of guide books and make your wonderful plans. The Coliseum. The Michelangelo David. The gondolas in Venice. You may learn some handy phrases in Italian. It's all very exciting.

"After months of eager anticipation, the day finally arrives. You pack your bags and off you go. Several hours later, the plane lands. The stewardess comes in and says, 'Welcome to Holland.'

"'Holland?!?' you say. 'What do you mean Holland?? I signed up for Italy! I'm supposed to be in Italy. All my life I've dreamed of going to Italy.'

"But there's been a change in the flight plan. They've landed in Holland, and there you must stay.

"So you must go out and buy new guide books. And you must learn a whole new language. And you will meet a whole new group of people you would never have met. The important thing is that they haven't taken you to a horrible, disgusting, filthy place, full of pestilence, famine and disease. It's just a different place."

It is a good place, and I know I am fortunate to have landed here safely, still surrounded by love. But from March 19 to May 9, I walk more often in the memories and dreams of the life Larry and I had and intended to have. I wouldn't have missed it for anything in the world. Even briefly, Italy was amazing.

NAN Profiles on 04/07/2019