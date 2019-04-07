Space: A WAC Frontier

The Walton Arts Center has announced a call for submissions from both amateur and professional photographers for their Artosphere Photography Contest.

The theme for the photography contest is "space." WAC engagement coordinator Meghan Dale acknowledges the theme may be challenging -- but she says that's part of the fun.

FYI How to Enter Visit waltonartscenter.org/artosphere/photography-call-for-entry/ and follow the contest entry link. Entry Fee: $30 (includes 3 entries) Entry Deadline: 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 19

"In general, I do think it's probably a trickier theme since it most likely requires shooting at night and having the knowledge and tools to be able to capture great images at night," says Dale. "But at the very least, I hope it encourages people to go out and sit under the stars and see what they can create.

"We noted in the contest rules that photos would be judged based on 'composition, originality and technical excellence,' but also 'photos that will create variety in response to the 2019 theme,'" she adds. "That piece about variety excites me the most because it leaves so much up to the photographer and their individual way of looking at and capturing the idea of space.

"When we have all the selected works on exhibition, it'll be really neat to see how different photographers have responded to the same theme -- and in turn, what images resonate with you, the viewer."

Entries are due April 19. University of Arkansas assistant professor of photography Rebecca Drolen will judge the submissions, and those photographs selected will be exhibited at the Walton Arts Center and various other locations around Northwest Arkansas.

