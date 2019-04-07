Texas RB all smiles after Arkansas visit

Running back Kelvontay Dixon was all smiles after officially visiting Arkansas over the weekend.

Dixon, 6-0, 173 pounds of Carthage, Texas, visited the Razorbacks for the LSU game in the fall and March 9. He arrived in Fayetteville on Friday and left early Sunday afternoon.

"I liked everything about this visit. Being with the coaches was the highlight of the visit," Dixon said with a big smile. "I feel like I learned new things on this visit - how they run the school and program, stuff like that. I feel like I got closer to a decision.”

Being able to see the running backs in the spring game highlighted the trip.

“I liked seeing the running backs, the acceleration, everything about that,” he said.

Dixon had 84 receptions for 1,288 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior. He explained why he was smiling so much after the visit.

"I'm smiling because it's a very nice place. I like everything about it,” Dixon said.

Arkansas, Texas, Colorado, Baylor, Oklahoma State, TCU are some of his scholarship offers. He plans to make more official visits.

“I don't know where yet,” Dixon said. "My high school uses me as a hybrid type."

Texas and SMU appear to be the schools recruiting him hardest.

"I'll probably decide later on, maybe when the season starts,” he said.

Dixon, who was hosted by running back Rakeem Boyd, is teammates with Arkansas offensive line target Ty’Kieast Crawford, who has the Razorbacks as his leader.

He said Crawford talks up Arkansas.

"Ty'Kieast is in my ear sometimes,” said Dixon.