Woman said to try to halt repossession

Police reports said a Little Rock woman tried to run over the two men sent to repossess her vehicle Friday afternoon.

Catrina Latrice Scroggins, 41, faces charges of public intoxication and aggravated assault after officers said she tried to run over two men who were sent to collect her vehicle.

Scroggins was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $2,000 bond Saturday evening.

Two men accused of raping two girls

Two Jacksonville men were arrested Friday on accusations that they had sexually assaulted two runaway girls in late March after giving them marijuana, reports said.

Police said Raheem Rashaud Wynne, 25, and Adrien R. Riley, 29, picked up a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl March 30 at an Arby's restaurant, gave them marijuana to smoke and drove them to a park, where the girls were raped and sexually assaulted.

A report said Wynne and Riley knew the girls were underage and knew both had sneaked out of their homes.

Wynne and Riley were in the Pulaski County jail Saturday evening facing two charges each of public sexual indecency, introduction of a contraband substance to another's body and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Riley also faces two charges of second-degree sexual assault and his bail was set at $64,000 bond. Wynne was charged with rape and sexual assault and his bail was $84,000, according to the reports.

Witnesses say gun pointed; man jailed

A Sweet Home man is accused of pointing a BB gun at a man he believed was gossiping about him and saying, "I kill you if you don't stop talking about me," an arrest report said.

Lenard Gibson was drinking with friends Friday near 6821 Arkansas 365 when he said he thought he heard someone talking about him, the report said. Gibson pointed a gun at the man's head and threatened him, witnesses told police.

Gibson was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Saturday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 04/07/2019