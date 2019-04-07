UA's Fassi takes second at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- University of Arkansas senior Maria Fassi finished second at the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday.

Fassi, who shot a 6-under par 210 for the tournament, finished four shots behind Wake Forest's Jennifer Kupcho, the defending NCAA champion. She had a 2-under 70 Saturday.

Kupcho closed with a 5-under 67 Saturday to become the first woman to win at the home of the Masters. She finished at 10-under 206.

Only six women finished under par, and no one challenged Kupcho or Fassi. Both sent a message of their own long before the tournament by earning LPGA Tour cards last year and deferring until after they finished college.

Fassi, who started one shot behind, took her first lead with a pitch over the mounds to 2 feet for birdie on the par-5 eighth. Kupcho had reason to believe she was in trouble when a migraine surfaced, causing vision so blurry she couldn't see the line she marks on her ball while putting. She three-putted the 10th to fall two behind, and sat on a bench at the 11th tee to gather herself.

"It started to go away, and I was able to see," she said. "I knew I was going to be able to do it."

She learned in the practice round on the 13th fairway that even with the ball above her feet on the severely sloped fairway, the shot tends to go straight. From 211 yards with a 3-hybrid, she took dead aim and the shot settled 6 feet above the hole for eagle.

"Probably one of the best shots I've ever hit," she said.

Fassi answered with a 10-foot birdie putt to regain the lead, and Kupcho decided to aim her 3-hybrid to the bunker right of the green on the par-5 15th. Instead, it came out with a sharp draw, with enough distance to roll by the pin just over the back, setting up a birdie.

"She's not afraid to be great, and that's what makes her great," Fassi said.

Tied again, she delivered the winner with a 7-iron on the par-3 16th that caught the ridge and fed down to the hole. Fassi's tee shot stayed on the top shelf, leading to a three-putt that put the tournament in Kupcho's hands.

"It's amazing what we were able to have out here today," Fassi said. "The ending wasn't what I would have liked. She was hitting great shots. I did all I could. She played a great game and I'm really proud of her."

The club didn't have a female member until 2012, and now there are six. Ridley announced last year the creation of the Augusta National Women's Amateur to provide a spark for women's golf.

"You're now part of the history at Augusta National," club chairman Fred Ridley told her in Butler Cabin, where Masters champions receive their green jacket.

It was a big week for Kupcho at Augusta. Kupcho hit the opening tee shot on Wednesday at Champions Retreat, where the opening two rounds were played. She hit the final shot with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Augusta National to cap off a big week for her and for women's golf.

"I think we're going to really start something great in women's golf," Kupcho said at the trophy presentation.

Three players that will be in the Arnold Palmer Cup in June at the Alotian Club in Roland played in the final round Saturday.

Kaitlyn Papp finished in a tie for fifth at 1-under 215 after shooting a final-round 74. Haylee Harford shot a 71 Saturday and tied for seventh (216). Papp and Harford will play for the U.S. team at the Palmer Cup.

Agathe Laisne, who will play for the International team in June, had a final-round 79 to finish in 29th at 10-over 226.

Sports on 04/07/2019