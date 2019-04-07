Vance enjoys return trip to the Hill

Arkansas cornerback commitment Jamie Vance made his way back to Fayetteville for the first time since committing to the Razorbacks on Feb. 26.

“It was real good,” said Vance, who last visited Arkansas on Feb. 23-24. “I got to see Coach (Chad) Morris more outside of football. I got to spend some time with some good players.”

Vance, 5-11, 170 pounds of New Orleans Edna Karr picked the Razorbacks over more than 10 scholarship offers from schools such as Mississippi State, Arizona State, Virginia, Houston, Kansas and others.

The highlight of the visit was spending time with Morris on Saturday evening.

“My favorite part of it was going to his house, eating dinner and talking to him,” Vance said.

His former teammate and Razorback freshman cornerback Devin Bush hosted him.

“He said he loves it here,” Vance said. “He’s comfortable with the people around him. He trusts what the staff is doing.”

Vance, who was accompanied by his father and mother, bragged on Bush’s interception in the Red-White game.

“I was still at the game after and I told him, 'good job,’” Vance said.

He’s unsure if he’ll visit other schools this spring.

“I'm not sure yet,” he said.