Arkansas man, 66, dies after SUV hits street sign, overturns, crashes into tree, police say

A 66-year-old Arkansas man died after his SUV hit a street sign and overturned on Saturday, authorities said.

The single-vehicle wreck, which happened about 5:40 p.m. on Arkansas 298 in Jessieville, was one of four deadly crashes reported in Arkansas since Thursday.

Police said Rickey E. Smith of Story was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer Sport east on the highway when the SUV ran off the road in a left-hand curve.

The vehicle then hit a street sign, toppled onto its passenger side and slid into a tree, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Smith died from his injuries.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, 32-year-old Roy McMahan of Grannis was turning left onto U.S. 71 in Hatfield when he pulled into the path of a northbound pickup, according to a separate state police report.

The pickup then hit the driver's side of McMahan's Chevrolet truck. He suffered fatal injuries. The pickup driver wasn't listed as being hurt.

On Thursday, 19-year-old John Mimms died after his 2010 GMC terrain veered off Arkansas 154 near Oppelo and "slid sideways" into a tree, police wrote. That crash happened about 12:20 p.m.

Conditions at the time of all three wrecks were said to be rainy. It was reported to be clear on Friday when a 69-year-old motorcyclist died after his Harley-Davidson ran off Interstate 30 in Hope.

At least 106 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, preliminary records show.