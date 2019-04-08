At The Post

DAY 43 of 57

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 3,000

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,459,218

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $260,960

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,198,258

WEDNESDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:25 a.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Mahoning Valley, 11:45 a.m.; Keeneland, 12:05 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 12:05 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:30 p.m.; Will Rogers, 1:15 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 4:30 p.m.; Penn National, 5:05 p.m.; Evangeline, 5:50 p.m.

SUNDAY'S STARS

David Cohen won three races, taking over the season lead from Ricardo Santana with 54 victories in 222 starts. Santana has 51 victories in 247 starts. Cohen won the first race with Curiousncuriouser ($3.20, $2.20 and $2.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.72. He won the third race with Dreamer's Point ($4.40, $3.00 and $2.20), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:47.32; and the ninth race with C.J.'s Flair ($4.60, $3.20 and $2.80), covering 1 mile in 1:40.79.

Trainer Robertino Diodoro won four races, improving his season totals to 36 victories in 148 starts, trailing Steve Asmussen, who leads with 40 victories in 208 starts. Diodoro won the first and ninth races with Cohen and the sixth race with Frost Or Frippery ($5.20, $3.00 and $2.60), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:47.70. Brad Cox won two races, improving his season totals to 16 victories in 71 starts. Cox won the seventh race with Sooner Schooner ($6.00, $3.60 and $2.40), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:48.61, and the eighth race with Exclamation Point ($7.00, $4.40 and $2.80), covering 1 mile in 1:38.74.

DERBY NOTES

Oaklawn is expecting to have between 10 and 12 starters for Saturday's $1 million Arkansas Derby.

Post positions will be drawn at noon Wednesday in a public event to be held on the first floor of the Grandstand, with the race offering 170 points to the top four finishers (100-40-20-10) toward starting eligibility for the Kentucky Derby.

Expected to run in the 1⅛-mile Arkansas Derby are Galilean, Gray Attempt, Improbable, Long Range Toddy, Omaha Beach, One Flew South and Six Shooter. Other possible starters include Country House and Roiland, the fourth- and sixth-place finishers, respectively, from the Louisiana Derby.

Long Range Toddy won the first division of the Rebel, beating heavy favorite and previously unbeaten Improbable by a neck. Omaha Beach won the second division of the 1 1/16-mile race by a nose over juvenile champion and previously unbeaten Game Winner.

A flight carrying Southern California-based horses for the Arkansas Derby, including Omaha Beach and Improbable, is scheduled to arrive Tuesday. Florida-based horses running in the Arkansas Derby and other Racing Festival of the South events are to be flown to Arkansas on Wednesday.

The Arkansas Derby card also features the $750,000, Grade II Oaklawn Handicap for older horses at 1⅛ miles, and the $500,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap for older horses at 6 furlongs.

Expected starters for the Oaklawn Handicap include Quip and Rated R Superstar.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department.

