Bearing down

Baylor celebrates after defeating Notre Dame 82-81 in the NCAA Women’s Tournament championship Sunday in Tampa, Fla. It was the first championship for the Bears since 2012.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Baylor lost a star player, then the rest of its 17-point lead. But the Bears, led by the ever-poised Chloe Jackson, kept their composure.

Jackson drove for a tie-breaking layup with 3.9 seconds left, and that put the game into the hands of another tournament hero.

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale missed the first of two free throws with 1.9 seconds remaining, and Baylor held on for an 82-81 victory Sunday in the NCAA women's basketball championship game.

"They just kept doing what we've been taught to do, and that's guard people," Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey said. "We just beat the defending national champions. That team is so good, so talented. You're going to see those guys play at the next level. Wow."

The Bears (37-1) won their first championship in seven years. Mulkey and Baylor have won titles in 2005, 2012 and 2019. The 2012 championship game also pitted the Bears against Muffet McGraw's Irish in the last meeting of two female coaches for the title.

Baylor pulled off the victory without star forward Lauren Cox, who injured her knee late in the third quarter.

The Irish rallied from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to tie it at 78-78 in the fourth. Jackson then scored a jumper from the foul line, but Jessica Shepard countered with two free throws to tie it for Notre Dame to set up the finishing sequence.

"We had to do it for [Cox]," said Jackson, who was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player. "She got us here. We had to finish the job for her."

The Bears were primed to run away with the game as Notre Dame struggled to score. But the Irish have a knack for big comebacks, doing it against UConn in this year's semifinal and against Mississippi State in last season's title game, when they rallied from 15 down in the third quarter.

Ogunbowale was instrumental in all those victories, forever becoming a part of Final Four lore during last year's title run. She made a shot with one second remaining to beat UConn in the semifinals, then hit a tiebreaking three-pointer with one-tenth of a second left to top the Bulldogs in the title game.

Ogunbowale led the charge again Sunday, scoring 17 of her 31 points in the second half. That included a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the third quarter, sparking an 11-0 Notre Dame run.

It helped the Irish (35-4) that the Bears had to play the last 11 minutes without Cox. She got tangled up with Kalani Brown on the defensive end and went down clutching her left knee with about a minute to go in the third quarter. The 6-4 junior was crying in agony for a few minutes before they took her off the court in a wheelchair. Her mom was tearing up in the stands, and her dad had his hands over his face.

"I'm emotional for a lot of reasons, but mostly for Lauren Cox, and I'm so happy," Mulkey said. "These are tears of joy, but they're also tears of thinking about injuries."

Cox came back to the bench in the fourth quarter on crutches, with a big brace on her left knee. She was the first one to hold the trophy after the game.

"I'm one of the leaders on the team, so just to have my voice there [on the bench] and tell them I'm still OK, they told me they were going to do this for me," Cox said.

With the game tied at 80-80, Jackson drove with her right hand and hit a layup that bounced off the rim before dropping in.

Sunday's game marked the eighth time in the past 20 years that there have been two women head coaches in the title game, but only the second time since 2008. The last time was in 2012 with these same coaches.

The victory broke a tie for third all-time between Mulkey and McGraw for career NCAA titles. Mulkey has three, placing her behind Geno Auriemma (11) and Pat Summitt (8).

The Irish remained at 999 victories in school history. McGraw has been the coach for 835 of them.

Baylor jumped out to a 13-3 lead, and expanded the advantage to 25-14 at the end for the first quarter.

The Bears took their biggest lead of the game at 33-16 on Jackson's basket with 6:41 remaining in the second quarter, and Notre Dame would get no closer than eight points until midway through the third quarter.

Baylor guard Chloe Jackson makes a layup to put Baylor ahead for good with 3.9 seconds left as Notre Dame forward Brianna Turner defends.

Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale drives to the basket past Baylor guard Chloe Jackson during the first half of the NCAA Women’s Tournament championship Sunday in Tampa, Fla. Ogunbowale, who missed the first of two free throws that would have tied the game with 1.9 seconds remaining, finished with 31 points to lead the Fighting Irish.

Baylor forward Lauren Cox waves after cutting the net during Sun- day’s post-game ceremony. Cox left the game after injuring her knee late in the third quarter.

Sports on 04/08/2019